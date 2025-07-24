Languagesx
Home Accor to join Las Vegas Strip with Treasure Island

Accor to join Las Vegas Strip with Treasure Island

Image of a large hotel in Las Vegas, Treasure Island hotel

The multinational hotel company Accor has this week (July 23) announced the signing of Treasure Island, a 2884-key property on the Las Vegas Strip.

The property, which overlooks the city’s racing circuit, will be operated under a franchise agreement with Accor when it debuts later this year.

The addition of TI Las Vegas Hotel & Casino will make this the hospitality company’s largest hotel in the world, with this boosting Accor’s presence in the Americas region.

“The city’s tagline is ‘What happens here, only happens here’, and certainly there is no other place in the world where a collaboration of this scale and significance could come together,” said Camil Yazbeck, Global Chief Development Officer, Accor.

“The union of Treasure Island and Handwritten Collection creates a one-of-a-kind guest journey, where connections are treasured, wonder is discovered, and every stay is a narrative waiting to unfold…”

Accor: Treasure Island hotel has recently undergone a refresh

The hotel will benefit from exposure to Accor’s loyalty program which has over 100 million members.

“Treasure Island has long held a special place in the story of Las Vegas, and I am certain that Accor and Handwritten Collection will further enrich its legacy and attract new generations of guests and visitors,” said Phil Ruffin, owner of Treasure Island – TI Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.

“This next chapter brings new energy to the resort while preserving its unmistakable spirit. We are proud to align with Accor – a global leader in hospitality whose values resonate deeply with ours, and we look forward to a successful and long-lasting partnership.”

The hotel has recently just had a multi-million dollar refresh, complete with self-check-in. The resort also features 10 dining venues and eight lounges and bars, along with a spa, entertainment venues, and a casino.

“We are thrilled to bring Accor to Las Vegas and to provide our ALL Accor members and guests here in the United States, as well as those visiting from around the globe, with an incredible opportunity to stay at this emblematic property – now the largest Accor hotel in the world,” said Thomas Dubaere, CEO PM&E, Accor Americas.

“The addition of Treasure Island – TI Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, Handwritten Collection is a milestone achievement, not only for our Handwritten Collection portfolio, but for Accor’s growing presence of exclusively selected properties in the U.S. market.”

Featured Image: Credit to Accor in press release

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson

