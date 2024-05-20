A new, next gen Apple AirTag set to land in 2025

Apple is said to be developing a new edition of the popular AirTag tracker, which is to be introduced as a successor to the existing model at some stage next year.

The US multinational tech giant is working on the new product, code-named B589, with plans already well-advanced, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Apple’s AirTag device allows consumers to keep track of important items such as keys, wallets, documents, luggage and more. It can even act as a personal tracker, once connected to your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch and attached to a particular possession.

AirTag will then appear in the Items tab in the Find My App folder, which also includes features to alert and act against unwanted tracking, including the detection of another unknown AirTag.

Improved features tipped to be included with new AirTag

The popular, original device was launched in 2021, with anti-stalking features included and Apple has aimed to strengthen those qualities, as well as working to stop the abuse of the items to harass others.

Gurman has indicated the updated product is being worked on in Asia, with an improved location-tracking service built in thanks to a more powerful chip. The current one tends to work only over a distance of around 10 meters at best, but the more advanced conductor (as used in the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9) can work over long distances of up to 60 meters. This has made way for the new Precision Finding feature.

He also expressed a desire to see further gains via a louder speaker, extended battery life, and better support for wallets, as is available with third-party trackers that work with the Find My network.

Back in October last year, Apple analyst Ming-Cho Kuo set expectations for a new AirTag to land in 2025, tipping it to be fully compatible with the Apple Vision Pro.

Image credit: Ideogram