5 cozy Switch games coming out in April

As the inevitable April showers continue, it’s perfect cozy gaming time. With no news on when Stardew Valley’s 1.6 patch is coming out on Switch, console gamers need something else to occupy them, especially with the Switch 2 likely delayed until 2025. Here are six cozy Switch games coming out in April to curl up with.
Cats Organized Neatly
- Release date: April 4th
- Price: $2.99
- Cats Organized Neatly is an adorable puzzle game that sees players doing just what it says on the tin – organizing cats neatly. Fit the feline tetrominoes into the space provided. Its extremely simple premise belies the challenge of some of the later levels especially. The PC version was released in 2020 to ‘overwhelmingly positive’ reviews on Steam. Developers DU&I followed up a year later with the just as adorable and popular Dogs Organized Neatly, with Birds Organized Neatly coming this year on PC, so if the Switch release of Cats does well, fans could be in for a treat if the sequels also get ported.
Botany Manor
- Release date: April 9th
- Price: no dollar price yet – listed as £22.49 in the UK eStore, approx $28.50
- Set in historic Somerset, England, Botany Manor is a lusciously crafted 3D exploration puzzle game where players take on the role of Arabella Greene, a retired botanist. Figure out the ideal habitat for each plant and help them thrive. Use the clues spread abundantly through the house to answer the questions you have about both the plants and about the mysterious protagonist.
Sophia the Traveller
- Release date: April 11th
- Price: preorder for $8.09 (price rises to $8.99 on Apr 19th)
- Sophia the Traveller is a hidden object game with an almost unprecedented level of detail. The areas are based on real-life locations in Venice and are gloriously realized in the hand-painted game world. Fans of the genre are sure to love this game, and if you’ve ever been curious if they are for you, this is a perfect jumping-on point to find out.
Moonglow Bay
- Release date: April 11th
- Price: preorder for $18.74 ($24.99 on release)
- Take on the role of an amateur angler who has moved to Moonglow Bay. Learn to fish, connect with the inhabitants, and become part of the blossoming community in this emotionally charged fishing game. The voxel art style is quirky and appealing and the story is engaging. Some PC players have warned of bugs affecting their enjoyment of the game but there is a chance that these have been resolved when porting it to Switch.
Whisker Waters
- Release date: April 25th
- Price: $24.99
- Perhaps a cat-based fishing simulator is the natural peak of cozy gaming for the Switch. Whisker Waters is a casual fishing and life sim game with a selection of fish that you must catch with different techniques. It looks likely to be a cute experience at the very least.