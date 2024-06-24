Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home 4 officials from UK Conservative Party investigating over election betting

4 officials from UK Conservative Party investigating over election betting

Image of UK Parliament, Westminster Palace / Fourth Conservative Party official embroiled in election betting scandal.

In the United Kingdom, a fourth Conservative Party delegate is being investigated after bets were allegedly placed on the date of the upcoming general election. 

The Gambling Commission is looking into the matter after a newspaper report stated the party’s chief data officer Nick Mason had allegedly placed scores of bets with the potential to have generated winnings of thousands of pounds. 

Mason, who is also a local councilor in the county of Herefordshire, has taken leave of absence from his senior role in the party, less than two weeks before the electorate has their say in the polling booth.

The latest revelation in this scandal increases the pressure on beleaguered incumbent Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who is leading his party into the election on July 4 against a tide of mounting strife. 

A comment from the Conservative Party said it was “not permitted to discuss any matters related” to the Gambling Commission probe, while a spokesman for Mr. Mason told the BBC it would not be appropriate to speak during the investigation but he has denied any wrongdoing. 

Background to the election betting scandal

Two weeks ago it was revealed that Craig Williams, a close associate and parliamentary aide of the Prime Minister, was under the spotlight for placing a £100 bet on a July election, three days before Sunak announced the snap poll. 

Williams intimated he “put a flutter on the general election some weeks ago”, followed by a confession the next day that he had made a “huge error of judgment”.

He is due to be a candidate for the party in the July 4 national vote, which was previously considered to be at risk of influence from AI ‘deepfakes’.

Since then, a further four people have triggered action by the gambling industry watchdog, including a London police officer attached to Sunak’s security brief.

Conservative Party candidate for the Bristol North West constituency, Laura Saunders, her partner Tony Lee who is also the party’s campaigns director, Nick Mason, and the policeman have been identified. 

The officer is facing immediate action, having been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in office, over the alleged bets. He is thought to be a member of the Metropolitan Police force Royalty and Specialist Protection (RaSP) Command, which is tasked with the safety of the British Royal Family and political figures.

 

Image credit: Joanna Zdunczyk/Pexels

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

Image of UK Parliament, Westminster Palace / Fourth Conservative Party official embroiled in election betting scandal.
4 officials from UK Conservative Party investigating over election betting
Graeme Hanna
craps strategy
Best Craps Strategy Guide – Expert Tips for Maximum Wins
Djordje Bogdanovic
video poker strategy
Best Video Poker Strategy Guide – How to Win More at Video Poker
Djordje Todorovic
Scenic landscape shot of Miami, water in the forefront and buildings at the back.
US Supreme Court refuses challenge to Seminole Tribe of Florida’s online sports betting compact
Sophie Atkinson
Image from Netherlands v Poland at Euro 2024 in Hamburg, Germany / A study has revealed six in 10 young Dutch adults are set to gamble in the coming months.
More than half of young Dutch adults set to gamble this summer
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

image of a home next to a freeway or major interchange, at sunset, in the city-building game cities: skylines II
Gaming

Cities: Skyline II's huge 'economy update' rolls out for PC
Owen Good1 min

Cities: Skylines II’s heavily anticipated “Economy 2.0 update” is now live, bringing with it the titular overhaul to the game’s economic systems, plus changes to building upgrades, modding support and...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.