Top 25 Black Friday Deals for Techies in 2019

Here, at ReadWrite, we obviously love tech gadgets. Not a day goes by that we are not researching, testing, and talking about the latest tech gadgets.

There’s nothing better than uncovering the best Black Friday deals for the coolest tech gadgets. At least we know what to get our techie friends — a gadget — but which one?

To help you find a gift for yourself — and ahem, a techie friend — we’ve put together this list of the top 25 Black Friday deals for all the techies out there.

1.VIZIO 70″ V Series – 4K UHD LED LCD TV

Go big with a 70-inch 4K television this season. This top-rated 4K LED LCD television is under $600 at Costco.com. The SMART television can be mounted on the wall or displayed on a stand.

2. LG G8X THINQ™ DUAL SCREEN MOBILE DEVICE

One of the most unique smartphones to hit the market is the LG G8X ThinQ™ is available during Black Friday for free at AT&T. The LG G8X ThinQTM and LG Dual Screen are sold separately but you can use them together to double your screen size. It’s a new way to run multiple apps, turn your screen into a control pad for gaming, and stream videos and movies. The screen can also work as a viewfinder for photos.

3. CYBERPOWER PC GAMING DESKTOPS

Developed by a team of successful EA Sports gamers, this company has some of the best deals on high-performance gaming desktops not to mention they look really cool. CyberpowerPC offers a wide range of desktop gaming systems that are up to $600 off their regular price. Some even come with freebies like the latest Call of Duty game download or a three-month Xbox online subscription.

4. GOOGLE HOME MINI

At nearly 50 percent lower the regular price, Best Buy delivers the Google Home Mini, a compact virtual assistant that works anywhere. For just $25, they nearly qualify for stocking stuffer gifts so you can have one in nearly every room. The first generation device includes Google Assistant and is available in fun colors.

5. KEF SPACE ONE HEADPHONES

Newegg offers an incredible Black Friday discount of 75 percent off the normal price of $380. These Porsche-designed, noise-canceling headphones are only $95 during Black Friday.

6. LENOVO FLEX 6 2-IN-1 LAPTOP

Staples offers this versatile laptop for $300 off its regular price. For only $420, this laptop delivers a fourteen-inch screen, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. The touchscreen capability makes it work like a tablet while a full keyboard offers laptop capability.

7. GOOGLE NEST HUB AND HUB MAX

Check out Target’s value-priced Black Friday deal on Google’s Nest Hub for your smart home. The regular Google Nest Hub is now $79 instead of $129 while the Google Nest Hub Max is on sale for $199 instead the regular price of $229. Let Google run your home, including numerous smart home devices that integrate with the hub.

8. SAMSUNG GALAXY S10 OR GALAXY NOTE 10

You may want to consider T-Mobile this holiday season for their enticing Black Friday smartphone deals. All you need to do is join T-Mobile or add a phone line to your existing account. Then, when you buy one Samsung Galaxy S10 or Galaxy Note 10, you get one free. The mobile service provider claims it’s a $1,200 savings.

9. SAMSUNG GALAXY WATCH

Verizon’s Black Friday deals include $50 off a Galaxy Watch when you purchase a Galaxy smartphone. The deal on this smartwatch gets sweeter because it includes one month of free service. This smartwatch tracks your steps and monitors calories, but it also can organize your life and syncs with your Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

10. OCULUS QUEST VR GAMING SYSTEM — 64GB OR 128GB

Walmart makes it easy to bring home virtual reality gaming this holiday season thanks to a great deal on this Oculus gaming system package. For $400 for the 64GB system or $500 for the 128GB system, From the leader in VR headsets, there is no better way to enjoy VR gaming.

11. APPLE WATCH

Returning to Best Buy, the big-box retailer has the best prices on Apple watches among all Black Friday Apple Watch deals. You can get the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm) for the lowest price ever at $299 or the 44mm for $329. The Apple Watch Series 4 GPS Plus Cellular (40mm) is $349 or the 44mm version is $379.

12. ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 950 2-IN-1 VACUUMING AND MOPPING ROBOT

Amazon delivers an incredible $200 in savings on this robot vacuum and mop combination. This robotic vacuum and mop does it all for you so you can spend less time keeping your home clean. It uses smart technology to learn your home and adjusts accordingly.

13. ARLO PRO 2 WIRELESS HOME SECURITY CAMERA SYSTEM

Amazon also slays the Black Friday deals for home security camera systems, including this one which is priced at $170 less than the rest of the year. Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Home Security Camera System comes with two cameras, a siren, night vision, indoor/outdoor capability, two-way audio, and cloud storage.

14. IPHONE 11

Don’t assume your phone service provider has the best deals on the iPhone 11 because eBay wants to show you they have the Black Friday deals on the latest Apple smartphone. In fact, some of these phones are priced as low as $739.

15. ALTEC LANSING WATERPROOF BLUETOOTH SPEAKER BUNDLE

The Altec Lansing Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Bundle drops from $79.99 to $44.99 to $39.99 (plus sales tax, depending on where you live) at Tanga when you use the coupon code, BRADSDEALS, when you checkout. Shipping is free on all orders from Tanga. The speaker bundle features a 5,000mAh power bank, a 6′ micro USB cable, and a bike mount. It can also pair wirelessly with up to 50 speakers for stereo sound.

16. FITBIT VERSA 2

Brad’s Deals also delivers another fantastic tech gadget deal. The Fitbit Versa 2, which is originally priced around $199.99 drops to $124.99 (plus applicable state sales tax) when you apply the code, 183043, during checkout at HSN. They throw shipping in for free. The Versa 2 includes Amazon’s Alexa as well as features a built-in microphone for voice commands.

17. UDI U28W Wifi FPV DRONE

Who knew Overstock had such a wide selection of cool drones many of which, including this one, are on sale now and through Black Friday?! With so many to choose from, we opted for this particular model because it is a greater drone for a beginner and it’s on sale for just under $100. This upgraded Peregrine U28W WiFi FPV quadcopter drone that offers good stability for aerial photography, offering a wide angle, high definition aerial photos and videos. It also has FPV real-time transmission for live video.

18. LENOVO THINKPADS

Lenovo has just started their Black Friday saving early, offering up to 57% off Lenovo ThinkPads along with free shipping. You just need to shop at their website and enter the code, “THINKSGIVING,” at checkout to snag these exceptional savings. The deals include the ThinkPad X1 Extreme, ThinkPad X1 Carbon, and Thinkpad X1 Yoga. Other ThinkPads are also on sale through Black Friday.

19. DELL LATITUDE BUSINESS LAPTOPS

This may even be the time right time to gift yourself something for work since Dell is offering up to 62% off its Latitude business laptops. This includes the Latitude 5490 Intel i5 vPro 14″ 8GB/256GB SSD Laptop for $699 as well as the Latitude 7390 i5-8350U vPro 13.3″ 1080p Laptop for $939, which features 8GB RAM, 256GB M.2 SSD, and a backlit keyboard. Both business laptops also qualify for free shipping direct from Dell.

20. 2ND GENERATION APPLE AIR PODS WITH WIRELESS CHARGING CASE

Rakuten is beating out the big box retailers this Black Friday with a lower price on second generation Apple Air Pods with a wireless charging case. Enter coupon code, NWD26, at checkout and get them for $150, which almost $20 less than many of the other Black Friday price quotes on this in-demand tech product. Even better, there’s free shipping on this tech gadget and many others on Rakuten’s Black Friday deals list.

21. PLEX MEDIA STREAMING LIFETIME SUBSCRIPTION

Plex is offering new subscribers a Plex Media Streaming Lifetime Subscription for an $89.99 by entering the coupon code, “PLEX4LIFE.” This is 25% lower than the normal pricing. Having a subscription allows you to download the Plex App for iOS or Android devices so you can access all your content from anywhere in the world. You can record TV for free over the air and sync media to enjoy it offline later on.

22. PANASONIC LUMIX DMC-GX85 MIRRORLESS CAMERA

Adorama is offering the Panasonic Lumix DMC-GX85 Mirrorless Camera with 12-32 & 45-150mm Lenses and Free Accessories Kit for 55% off its normal price. An instant rebate saves you $550 on this camera set. You can bundle in more accessories for further savings. Free expedited shipping is also available. Features include 5-axis in-body sensor stabilizer, 4K video recording at 30/24 fps, 16MP Live MOS sensor, integrated viewfinder, and touch control enabled tilting, built-in WiFi connectivity, and thumbwheel controls.

23. MICROSOFT OFFICE CD SOFTWARE KEYS

URCDKey is offering a range of Microsoft Office CD software keys. To get this deal, you must have an existing copy or download it directly from Microsoft and then use your purchase key to activate the software. This discount is about 75% off compared to other current offers. You’ll also need to use coupon code, “TT30” when you checkout. elsewhere. The keys include Office Professional Plus 2016 for PC and MS Office Professional Plus 2019 for PC.

24. NEW NINTENDO SWITCH

Sam’s Club is your go-to retailer this Black Friday if you are looking for the latest version of the Nintendo Switch. Priced at $349, the new Nintendo Switch has a longer battery life, a wireless controller, case, and car charger included in the bundle. This is the latest and greatest game system from Nintendo that provides more control and flexibility with video gameplay on the go.

25. JBL E55BT WIRELESS BLUETOOTH HEADPHONES

Crutchfield offers these wireless headphones for $69.95 versus the original price of $99.95 along with free three-day shipping for California residents and free shipping for all others. These over-the-ear headphones have Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity for wireless music listening. They also work for phone calls with compatible smartphones thanks to a built-in microphone with echo-cancellation.