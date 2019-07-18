Blurams Home Security Camera Products Have Your Home Covered on a Budget

There are numerous home security cameras on the market — so many in fact that it can be a little overwhelming to sift through all of the options to find one that offers the best features and reliability at the right price. However, blurams has a line of home security cameras that deliver on all those expectations and even surpasses what I expected for what little they charge for all the advanced technology that is included.

Here is my product review of three blurams’ WiFi security camera products that I recently tested in my own home: blurams 1080p Dome Security Camera (aka, Snowman), blurams Dome Pro, and blurams Home Pro.

About blurams

Headquartered in Hong Kong, blurams is the company behind these home security products. They are a global provider of intelligent imaging solutions that include products, services, and platforms. In addition to the security cameras reviewed here, blurams offers other security cameras, outdoor lights, smart AI, cloud platform, and business and family security solutions.

Snowman

I’ll start with the 1080op Dome Security Camera, which offers a PTZ Surveillance System with motion and sound detection, Smart AI alerts, night vision, two-way audio, and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant. And, it retails for just $46.

The security camera has 60° coverage monitoring with 118° FOV, 355° horizontal range, and 90° vertical range. Add it all up, and it means the camera provides 360° coverage at all times. The 1080p resolution with night vision gave me clear visuals. I also like how clear the two-way audio sound is when I tried it out with my family. Even the dog heard me well enough to respond accurately.

For such a low priced security camera, it’s packed with advanced technology. The technology includes the ability to record video and post it to the cloud with end-to-end encryption. Four IP cameras can be accessed simultaneously on blurams’ app or its Web portal. The security camera works with Alexa Assistant so you can control the cameras through a voice command.

The Snowman has one month of free cloud service as well as free rolling seven-day storage on the cloud. The cloud service from blurams also offers a quick search mode by camera model, time, or alert type. The local storage capability supports up to a 128G SD card.

Dome Pro

Priced at $60, the blurams Dome Pro is a 1080p security camera with a siren. Highlights include a PTZ Surveillance System with human and sound detection, person alerts, night vision, and Alexa compatibility. Like the Snowman, Dome Pro has 360° security camera coverage and features 1080P FHD. Dome has a 122°wide angle lens and 355°horizontal and 105° vertical rotation range.

The other features on Dome that are very similar to the Snowman, including the optional privacy mode, two-way audio, multi-camera viewing, and local storage. Dome’s cloud platform integration (as well as the blurams’ 30-day trial cloud storage offer), and Alexa and Google Assistant voice command mode work well. Also, it has all-day monitoring with automatic IR-CUT as well as night vision that enables viewing up to 22 feet away.

However, the Dome Pro security camera has more AI functionality, including enhanced smart AI human, sound, and motion detection. With these extra features, Dome can tell the difference between pets and people. Additionally, there are features like rich notification, siren, and intelligent motion tracking. Dome provides local backup supports up to a128GB Class10 micro SD card with FAT32 format.

Home Pro

Priced at $55, the blurams Home Pro security camera sits between the Snowman and Dome Pro in terms of price and features. This camera has a two-way audio, siren alarm, multi-camera viewing, human and sound detection, privacy mode, night vision. Home Pro also has Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, and cloud and local storage.

The difference in the Home Pro security camera is that it does not offer cruise mode like the other two security cameras. Home Pro only has 6 LED beads with IR-cut vs. the 8 LED beads that the other two security cameras offer. Home has 1080p FHD, 131° FOV live stream direct to a smartphone day and night. Privacy protection allowed me to select a zone to keep private, and then the Home Pro blurred that area entirely.

What I Like

There are many things that I like about each of these security cameras from blurams.

First , each camera is made from high-quality plastic so these seem very durable.

, each camera is made from high-quality plastic so these seem very durable. Second , the compact size makes them less conspicuous, plus they are easy to install. Each camera gets connected to my computer, smartphone, Alexa or Google Assistant.

, the compact size makes them less conspicuous, plus they are easy to install. Each camera gets connected to my computer, smartphone, Alexa or Google Assistant. Third , the picture quality is one of the better pic qualities I’ve seen in a security camera. I noted the quality especially at this low-cost price point and for the clarity found in the night vision feature.

, the picture quality is one of the better pic qualities I’ve seen in a security camera. I noted the quality especially at this low-cost price point and for the clarity found in the night vision feature. Fourth, it’s easy to use the app with straightforward navigation and controls that anyone in the family figured out immediately.

What blurams Could Do Better

One thing that I noticed is that the camera got fairly hot to the touch, which always makes me nervous with electronic devices. However, when I powered the camera off — if I was home and had no use for it — the security camera quickly cooled off. The app could be improved, including more functionality and choices to how the security camera can be controlled. The needed control functionality would include more flexibility with the type of control I can have over the security camera when I am not home.

I feel this security camera could do a better job helping users locate the local storage — as it is not clear — nor is it explained visually in the manual that comes with the security camera.

What’s in the Box?

Each blurams security camera comes with a charger, USB cable, a screw accessory pack, a mounting base, and a manual.

Where to Buy

All the security cameras and blurams’ other products are available on Amazon. The online retailer and security camera company offer free shipping and free returns.

Overall Impressions

All three of these security cameras offer excellent value for the money. However, the one I chose was the Home Pro because it had the features I personally needed. For my family, it really has served as an ideal baby monitor.

We’ve also used it in other places in the home. I am now considering the idea of purchasing another one of these security cameras so we can have one for the baby’s room and one to use elsewhere rather than moving the one camera around the house. Others may like using one of these cameras to keep an eye on their pets or kids while they are at work.

However, I also see how much value a security can provide a business as a business security solution to oversee offices or file rooms that may need extra surveillance. This security camera suite is well-priced, reliable, and highly functional security camera — packed with new technology that fits with the idea of the connected home or connected office.