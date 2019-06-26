GIPHY Launches New and Improved SDK

GIPHY, an online database and search engine that allows users to search for and share short looping videos with no sound, that resemble animated GIF files, introduced GIPHY SDK.

With this new feature, they have made it even easier to integrate this GIF library into your own app. And, even better, GIPHY SDK is free for the developer community.

New Content and Formats

The latest offering from GIPHY is made specifically for developers and product designers so they can directly access GIPHY’s GIFs and stickers. It only takes a few lines of code to add all types of popular visual content to your app. It is made for apps that use either iOS or Android.

The company partners with tens of thousands of content partners and unique artists. That way, users can enjoy unique entertainment and sports content. It also gives users the ability to tap into the company’s new content, which includes GIPHY Emoji and Text.

Exclusive SDK Features

Also exclusively available, developers can select from new formats and content-drops.

Pre-built, customizable template options are available in both dark and light UI formats to fit your app.

Search and Security

GIPHY has a powerful search algorithm to make it easy to find the right GIF for your app. This works exceptionally well, considering the tens of thousands of choices they offer.

GIPHY’s other strong point is its security measures. They moderate all the content available through their database to ensure it is safe and acceptable.

Power Your Creativity

This creativity tool is now powered with even more options and ways to engage with your audience in a fun, imaginative way.

You can get started using it by visiting their new DevPortal, which is found at developers.giphy.com. From there, click ‘create an app’ to receive an API key and you can start powering your creativity.