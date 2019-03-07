Your Next Gaming Throne Has Finally Arrived: Meet Opseat

We remember the days when our mothers and fathers would tell us to put down the Xbox controller and play outside with our friends. Video games are a waste of time they said. Well here we are in 2019 and we’re about to see esports cross the $1 billion in revenue mark. Take that one mom!

All jokes aside we can confidently say that the gaming industry is here to stay. And when you are locked in and ready to “drop in” on Fortnite you better make sure you’re equipped with the right gear. What’s the most important piece? Your gaming throne.

The ReadWrite team was lucky enough to receive an Opseat Master Series to review. Don’t tell the boss this one but we definitely took some time out of our workday to give this chair a go! Here’s what we think:

Getting Setup Takes Less than 15-Minutes

The Opseat comes in a larger than life box ready to be assembled. We scanned for other reviews online and found that many mentioned the box came a bit banged up. Ours did too, but that’s is definitely not an issue on Opseat’s end. Like the other reviewers the contents in the box were in perfect condition and were packaged neatly.

Assembling the Opseat is a breeze. After laying out all the pieces on the floor, it took about 15-minutes to get the chair fully assembled. Opseat provides a small tool to fasten all the nuts and screws, but you may want to use a socket wrench for convenience.

Comfort and Features

The Opseat is made out of high quality PU Leather that provides a soft yet sturdy feel. The leather is also perforated to keep cool during those intense shootouts on Call of Duty Blackout. The chair also comes with both neck and lumbar pillows that can be easily adjusted using velcro straps.

As far as adjustments go, you can pretty much customize everything. The chair even reclines to a full 135 degrees in case you need to sit back and take a quick nap. The one small downside is that the vertical adjustment seems a bit limited. The average height of our tester was about 5′ 11″ but we use adjustable standing desks to find the perfect gaming harmony. Opseat lists all specs of the seat on their website, so if you have a fixed desk we recommend doing some quick measurements before purchasing.

Price and Final Thoughts

All in all we think the Opseat Master Series is a great choice for the price. The chair retails for $229.00 as of the publishing date of this article. In comparison to other gaming chairs and ergonomic office chairs you’ll see that $229.00 is on the cheaper end. Since you are paying a lower-price you sacrifice a few small features like the use of plastic instead of metals. The chair has plastic arm rests, wheels, and other accents. We can only assume this is done to save cost.

If you’re looking for your next gaming throne, and you want to get some great bang for your buck than look no further than the Opseat Master Series!