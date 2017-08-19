Ford patents removable wheel for self-driving vehicles

Posted on in Transport

David Curry

In the interim between semi-autonomous and self-driving, cars will need to be able to switch modes with relative ease. Ford has shown one possible way to move to self-driving mode, by making the steering wheel and brake pedals removable.

In a patent granted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Ford shows how the wheel and pedals could be manually removed and refitted for testing the car. Customers would be able to move from autonomous to manual, simply by attaching the parts back to the car.

See Also: Ford spends billions to meet ambitious self-driving goal

Once removed, the parts that connect to the steering wheel are folded away inside the dashboard. An airbag is fitted inside the front dash, replacing the one in the steering wheel.

Ford’s patent looks to a future where customers are able to choose between manual and self-driving. This is expected to be between 2025 and 2050, a time when people will still be allowed to drive, but cities and metro areas begin to move to a fully driverless system.

Commuters from outside the city may drive into town, before switching to a driverless mode.

Ford is aiming for a self-driving vehicle on the road by 2021, though it is expected to be part of the company’s own ride-sharing app. Customers won’t be able to purchase the cars until at least 2026, according to the company’s head of research.

What’s odd about the patent is Ford plans to skip Level 3 autonomy and go straight to Level 5, the highest level of self-driving. In that future, the computer will control the car in all environments.

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

google-self-driving-car

Most drivers still unsure about the benefits of self-driving

Opinions on self-driving cars appear to be moving slowly towards acceptance, though the vast majority in Klashwerks ‘2017 State of Driving survey’ either don’t know enough or won’t be purchasing an autonomous vehicle in the near future. 44 percent of respondents said they needed more information before making a decision on self-driving, 19 percent said… Read more »

yandex-taxi-uber

Uber to merge Russian operations with Yandex

Uber has announced it will scale back operations in Russia, creating a new transport company with local search giant Yandex. Yandex.Taxi and Uber driver-side apps will be merged into one service, but both apps will remain available to customers in Russia. The new company will also take over operations in Azerbaijan, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. See… Read more »

walmart-supermarket-iot

Is retail sector ready for IoT investments?

The Internet of Things (IoT) is set to change a lot of industries, but retail might see the largest investments as businesses look to reduce labor costs, improve sales, and draw customers back to the store. Retailers have already started investing in IoT, using Internet beacons to offer free Wi-Fi in stores in exchange for… Read more »

ReadWrite News

Transport

Frankfurt commuters may soon jump aboard self-driving shuttles

Contributing Writer

Connect with ReadWrite