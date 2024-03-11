Subscribe
15 games leaked ahead of Epic Games Store Spring Sale

15 games leaked ahead of Epic Games Store Spring Sale

A promotional game image for Prince Of Persion: The Lost Crown. Two warriors stand shirtless and back to back. On the left is a red background and on the right a blue background.
Prince of Persia is expected to be part of the Epic Games Spring Sale.
TLDR

A recent leak on social media site X has seen gaming fans prepare for the Epic Games Store Spring Sale as it’s reportedly ‘about to start.’

The rumor comes from user @billbil-kun, who shares ‘exclusive’ gaming and tech deals via their account.

The promotions are said to be taking place between March 14 to March 28. This is a month earlier than when last year’s Epic Games Store spring sale started.

According to the X user, games like the Prince of Persia The Lost Crown and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be discounted, amongst others.

While this hasn’t yet been confirmed by the gaming company, the leak goes on to detail some expected discounts:

  • Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: $49.99 – 40% discount to $29.99
  • Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: $69.99 – 40% discount to $41.99
  • Skull and Bones: $59.99 – 25% discount to $44.99
  • EA Sports FC 24 Standard Edition: $59.99 – 25% discount to $44.99
  • The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moira: $39.99 – 38% discount to $24.79
  • Hogwarts Legacy: $59.99 – 50% discount to $29.99
  • Star Wars Jedi Survivor: $69.99 – 55% discount to $31.49
  • Tchia Oléti Edition: $34.99 – 50% discount to $17.49
  • Battlefield 2042: $59.99 – 85% discount to $8.99
  • Red Dead Redemption 2: $59.99 – 67% discount to $19.79
  • Alan Wake 2: $49.99 – 20% discount to $39.99
  • Dead Island 2: $59.99 – 45% discount to $32.99
  • Cyberpunk 2077: $59.99 – 50% discount to $29.99
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition: $29.99 – 50% discount to $14.99
  • Disney Dreamlight Valley: $39.99 – 25% discount to $29.99

There is already speculation on social media among gamers the sale will start between April 4 – April 28.

Upcoming events for Epic Games Store

The company has more huge moments coming up, with Disney having recently invested $1.5bn to create a new ‘games and entertainment universe.’ This is set to offer fans of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar and other Disney properties ways to play and engage with characters and stories from within those worlds.

Fans have also been looking forward to Epic Games Store’s European iOS return which was supposed to take place this year. However, Apple terminated the Epic Games developer account in the second week of March, calling it a ‘threat.’

Whilst this is all happening, sales are expected to continue throughout the year with other variations being the ‘Mega Sale,’ ‘Summer Sale,’ ‘Halloween Sale,’ ‘Black Friday Sale,’ ‘The Game Awards Sale,’ and ending with the ‘Holiday Sale’ at the back of December.

Featured image: Ubisoft

