Does sweat hold the key to the future of health wearables?

Posted on in Health

Elite athletes are increasingly looking for ways to optimize their training and increase their competitive abilities.  Companies such as Misfit and Adidas are developing wearable devices to enable athletes to maximize their sporting ability-through collecting an extensive range of analytics including stride length, cadence (for cyclists), muscle fatigue, heart rate and lung capacity.

One of the more interesting means to gain health and fitness data is sweat. San Francisco 49ers and FC Dallas are piloting sweat analysis biosensors and the Miami Dolphins’ sports science department conducts a thorough sweat analysis of each player as “players who have too much salt in their sweat have a tendency to cramp easier.”

See also: Stanford says future wearables could diagnose diseases earlier

Kenzen is a start-up utilizing patented biosensors, sweat analysis, and predictive analytics with the aim of pre-empting dehydration, cramping, and injuries. In 2016 Kenzen won the Future Athlete category at the NFL’s 1st and Future Event, a start-up pitching competition hosted by NFL, Stanford and TechCrunch.

I spoke to the CEO of Kenzen, Dr. Sonia Sousa to find out more.  She explained:

“Sweat has a ton of important biomarkers and knows just as much about our health as blood. For example, if you look at the diagnostics around cystic fibrosis, sweat analysis is the gold standard for disease detection. Replacing costly and painful lab-based blood tests with non-invasive sweat analysis would bring endless benefits for precision medicine and personal health.”

20141207111503-echo_wearlocations3

Monitoring and analyzing sweat, in conjunction with other parameters, can reveal important biomarkers like sodium that can help predict and prevent major health issues connected with nutrition. For example, people who are hypertensive can watch their salt intake based on ongoing sweat analysis. Measuring levels of hydration are also relevant to people working in extreme conditions, mining and factories, kitchens and hot places here fluid loss through sweating can lead to dehydration.

However, traditionally the question of how to monitor sweat has been a barrier to sweat analytics. Sweat is traditionally analyzed at performance labs. required testing before and after a work out nad several weighing sessions for hydration analysis. Samples are captured on a piece of gauze from multiple areas of the body. The chemical analysis of those samples takes hours or days.

Wearable sweat analytics

10475174_394487084042882_7944101627521793004_o

The team at Kenzen have created ECHO H2, a wearable that includes two components: a hardware-based continuous sports monitor, and the flexible H2 Smart Patch. ECHO is based on groundbreaking technology developed for aerospace and medical research in Switzerland. This rechargeable device combines a number of sensor technologies and algorithms that provide real-time feedback on sports performance and vitals.

ECHO captures previously inaccessible measurements like skin conductivity and 3D motion.  H2 is a disposable adhesive patch that, when connected to the ECHO monitor, enables wearers to monitor hydration, lactic acid and calorie levels using sweat analysis. It can be worn on the calf or abdomen for up to one week.

A corresponding app enables the user to monitor levels and export data to other fitness apps.

10294494_405766279581629_5361257673255479379_n

“Combining sweat analysis with powerful wearable technology can really advance precision medicine, help people understand where they are in that spectrum from “well” to “sick” and even measure the impact of different therapies.  That’s how diagnostics become very personalized, precise and allow for timely intervention. Wearables need to offer a combination of measurements that really help understand a person’s health (heart rate, blood pressure, hydration level, core body temperature, cortisol, glucose, lactate levels and more). All these things need to be continuously analyzed together over a period of time to provide you the information that will help to predict and prevent illness.”

Sousa believes that wearable sensors are the key to precision medicine, noting “There are things in sweat that are very difficult to measure in blood. Say, measuring hyponatremia —  or low sodium level in the blood — is much easier to measure in sweat and can be done continuously in a non-invasive way.”

ECHO H2 is yet to go to market as the company continues hardware development. However, with companies like XSensio, BSX Technologies and Halo Wearables engaged in related efforts to track hydration, the wearables market could become overcrowded very quickly. But for those wanting greater insights into their physical health, Kenzen offers a great opportunity for self-analytics.

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

movidius-intel-acquired

Intel to acquire computer vision startup Movidius

Intel announced on Monday plans to acquire computer vision startup Movidius for an undisclosed amount. It is one in a series of acquisitions from the chip giant, as it tries to capture emerging markets like artificial intelligence, big data, and the Internet of Things. Movidius was founded 11 years ago in Ireland and expanded into… Read more »

china-telecom

China Telecom’s future focuses on big data, IoT, and the cloud

China Telecom, the state owned fixed-line operator, has released its latest five-year plan detailing the company’s move into emerging markets. The change comes as China Mobile, the state owned mobile operator, starts to encroach on China Telecom’s business. More Chinese customers, especially the younger generation, are skipping fixed-line telephones and broadband for cheaper mobile contracts.… Read more »

artists brushes and oil paints on wooden palette. Vintage stylized photo of paintbrushes closeup and artist palette. palette with paintbrush and palette-knife

Is art the next frontier in the IoT revolution?

The Internet is a tool of connection. We share photos, videos, ideas—all at the click of a button, or the tap of a screen. The Internet of Things (IoT) revolution has further transformed our lives, allowing our devices to fully integrate with our world in ways unimaginable even five years ago. The very concept of… Read more »

greeniq-iot-smart-home-nest-smoke-detector

Man the hoses: GreenIQ partners with Nest to prevent fires

Smart irrigation controller GreenIQ is integrating its Smart Garden Hub with Nest’s Protect, that firm’s smoke detector and alarm. When Nest Protect detects a fire, it will alert the Smart Garden Hub, which will activate sprinklers to avoid a garden fire. In the event of an emergency, the hub will activate any outdoors lights to alert… Read more »

ReadWrite News

Transport

California DMV to authorize fully driverless vehicles on roads

Contributing Writer

Connect with ReadWrite