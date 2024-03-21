Subscribe
Home Your data is likely getting shared a lot further than you might think

Your data is likely getting shared a lot further than you might think

Data sharing across the web

It’s no secret that cookies track everything we do online but, from the end of 2023, it became easier to see just how far your data travels.

In November 2023, IAB Europe (a non-profit association that represents undertakings in the digital advertising and marketing sector in Europe) updated its Transparency and Consent Framework (TCF) to include the provision that website pop-ups should show how many partners’ data is shared on their first page. This minor change went unnoticed by many, although you might have spotted that more websites also now offer a ‘reject all’ option on cookie pop-ups that appear when you enter a website.

The consequence of this change is that it got a lot easier to see where websites are sharing user data. In a report published on March 20, WIRED has undertaken an analysis of the top 10,000 most popular websites, learning that data is being shared with more than 1,000 companies. Many websites have hundreds of partnerships with external firms.

The site with the most partners is quiz and puzzle website JetPunk, with 1,809 companies it could share personal information with, such as browsing behavior or identifying information. Other websites topping the list include publisher Dotdash Meredith (the company behind investopedia.com, people.com, and allrecipes.com), news sites The Daily Mail, Reuters, ESPN, and BuzzFeed, internet speed monitoring firm Speedtest.net, and online medical publisher WebMD.

It’s worth noting that these websites are likely not actively sharing data directly. Many use a third-party tracker and the tracker company then shares the data it collects with other customers.

How to protect your data online

The data shared with these partners might not seem like a big deal, but if you do want to better protect yourself online, it’s wise to read the pop-ups you’re automatically clicking away. Most websites will offer a ‘reject all’ option or the ability to specify what data is shared.

Using privacy-focused browsers like Firefox and Duck Duck Go, plug-ins to boost your data protection, and browsing in incognito mode can help you to protect how far your data travels. For businesses, this data protection checklist can help you safeguard both corporate and consumer information.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

YouTube TV’s Multiview feature could soon roll out to iPhones and iPads
Rachael Davies
SoT
Sea of Thieves celebrates 6th anniversary with content treasure trove
Brian-Damien Morgan
Collage of video game titles on the Epic Games stores
Epic set to take 12% cut of all Epic Games Store sales when it launches on iPhone
Rachael Davies
Solana supplants Ethereum as top place on DEX volume
Rachael Davies
Investigation opened into UK's Leicester City Council following cyber incident. An image depicting a hooded figure composed of digital elements overlaid on a photo of a building complex, representing a cyber incident at Leicester City Council. Binary code streams across the image, enhancing the digital intrusion theme.
Investigation opened into UK’s Leicester City Council following cyber incident
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

News

YouTube TV's Multiview feature could soon roll out to iPhones and iPads
Rachael Davies4 mins

Some users have claimed to see YouTube TV's Multiview feature on iOS devices, suggesting it could soon roll out officially to iPhones and iPads. The Multiview option is already available...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.