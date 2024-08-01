Languagesx
Xbox announces Gamescom 2024 showcase lineup

Xbox announces Gamescom 2024 showcase lineup

Microsoft Xbox announces full plans for gamescom 2024, with 50 titles to be included.
tl;dr

  • Microsoft will showcase over 50 titles at Gamescom 2024, including games from Xbox Game Studios, Activision Blizzard, and Bethesda.
  • Highlighted titles include Valorant, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Diablo IV's Spiritborn class, Avowed, and Fallout 76: Milepost Zero.
  • Gamescom 2024, held in Cologne from Aug. 21-25, is the world’s largest video gaming expo.

Microsoft has unveiled its full plan for Xbox at Gamescom 2024, with over 50 titles set to be showcased at the event. 

As detailed on Xbox Wire, the blog post included games from Xbox Game Studios, Activision Blizzard, Bethesda Softworks, and other third-party creators. 

Xbox enthusiasts will be able to get up close and personal with the likes of Valorant, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, and there will also be a demo of the Spiritborn class for Diablo IV fans.

Other notable titles included are Avowed, and Fallout 76: Milepost Zero, while curated “Indie Selects” such as Squirrel with a Gun, The Alters, Funko Fusion, and Spirit of the North 2 will be present.

Gamescom 2024 will take place in Cologne, Germany, Aug. 21 to Aug. 25.

The event will host three days of live broadcasts, with plenty of action and conversation emanating from the Xbox booth. The content will include in-depth coverage of various upcoming Xbox titles with new trailers, initial gameplay, developer chats, and more.

Nintendo follows Sony’s lead and sits out Gamescom

“Specially constructed theatres” will bring an element of intrigue to proceedings. These platforms will be utilized to showcase selected titles, displaying “presentations of Avowed, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Starfield: Shattered Space.”

At the convention, there will also be a community hub, photo opportunities, and an official Gear Shop with offerings from Xbox Game Studios, Blizzard, Activision, and Bethesda.

There will be plenty to see, get involved in, and enjoy, but there will be no participation from Sony and Nintendo, which have both confirmed they will be absent. 

Sony’s expected decision comes as no surprise after many years of skipping Gamescom, but many will be disappointed that Nintendo has taken a similar approach after having a presence at the event in recent years.

All the information on Gamescom 2024 for attendees and online followers can be found here at Xbox Wire.

Image credit: Via Ideogram

tags
Graeme Hanna
