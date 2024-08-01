Xbox announces Gamescom 2024 showcase lineup

Microsoft has unveiled its full plan for Xbox at Gamescom 2024, with over 50 titles set to be showcased at the event.

As detailed on Xbox Wire, the blog post included games from Xbox Game Studios, Activision Blizzard, Bethesda Softworks, and other third-party creators.

Xbox enthusiasts will be able to get up close and personal with the likes of Valorant, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, and there will also be a demo of the Spiritborn class for Diablo IV fans.

Other notable titles included are Avowed, and Fallout 76: Milepost Zero, while curated “Indie Selects” such as Squirrel with a Gun, The Alters, Funko Fusion, and Spirit of the North 2 will be present.

Gamescom 2024 will take place in Cologne, Germany, Aug. 21 to Aug. 25.

The event will host three days of live broadcasts, with plenty of action and conversation emanating from the Xbox booth. The content will include in-depth coverage of various upcoming Xbox titles with new trailers, initial gameplay, developer chats, and more.

The countdown to @gamescom begins! 🎮 50+ Games

🎥 Theatre Presentations for Avowed, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle & Starfield: Shattered Space

📺 3 days of live broadcasts

🎉 FanFest And more! Aug 21-25. Get the rundown: https://t.co/Us3C6WRCDH | #xboxgamescom pic.twitter.com/WmkcZ3qc92 — Xbox (@Xbox) August 1, 2024

Nintendo follows Sony’s lead and sits out Gamescom

“Specially constructed theatres” will bring an element of intrigue to proceedings. These platforms will be utilized to showcase selected titles, displaying “presentations of Avowed, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Starfield: Shattered Space.”

At the convention, there will also be a community hub, photo opportunities, and an official Gear Shop with offerings from Xbox Game Studios, Blizzard, Activision, and Bethesda.

There will be plenty to see, get involved in, and enjoy, but there will be no participation from Sony and Nintendo, which have both confirmed they will be absent.

Sony’s expected decision comes as no surprise after many years of skipping Gamescom, but many will be disappointed that Nintendo has taken a similar approach after having a presence at the event in recent years.

All the information on Gamescom 2024 for attendees and online followers can be found here at Xbox Wire.

Image credit: Via Ideogram