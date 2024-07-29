Languagesx
Trademark filing for 'Starborn' hints at possible Starfield DLC

Trademark filing for ‘Starborn’ hints at possible Starfield DLC

Bethesda's Starborn trademark hints at new Starfield DLC. Promotional artwork for the video game "Starfield," featuring a split image with a male astronaut's helmet on the left and a female astronaut looking upwards on the right, against a cosmic backdrop with a bright vertical beam and the game's logo in white.
tl;dr

  • Rumors suggest more achievements for Starfield may come with the Shattered Space story expansion, though no release date is set.
  • Bethesda's recent registration of the "Starborn" trademark hints at future game developments, sparking fan excitement.
  • Fans speculate that "Starborn" could be a new DLC, possibly exploring the game's multiverse concept, though no official details are confirmed.

Rumors are swirling that more achievements for Starfield could be on its way with its forthcoming Shattered Space story expansion, although a release date has not been set yet. Bethesda’s recent registration of the trademark “Starborn” might also suggest future developments for the game, which is highly regarded as one of the top Xbox role-playing games.

The trademark was registered by Zenimax Media, Bethesda’s parent company, and noticed by users on Reddit and X (formerly known as Twitter). Although the game developer has not officially announced anything or directly referenced “Starfield,” fans of the game are finding reasons to be hopeful.

Many believe the trademark registration signals the second DLC for the game. The trademark description as “downloadable computer game software for personal computers and home video game consoles” significantly hints at this possibility.

According to the game’s director, Todd Howard, Bethesda aims to release Starfield expansions annually, and planning for future expansions beyond Shattered Space is already underway.

What could Starborn be about?

Although the next expansion may still be a long time coming, the name “Starborn” holds particular significance for players who are already speeding ahead in Starfield, especially with its ties to the main storyline’s Constellation organization and its quest for Artifacts, suggesting a potential direction for upcoming DLCs. Yet, no official announcements or confirmations have been made regarding what the next DLC will entail.

The possibility of a new Starfield DLC exploring the game’s multiverse concept is also intriguing. Such a DLC could introduce encounters with multiple versions of the player’s character in alternate universes.

It remains to be seen how players will engage with future story DLCs. Earlier data revealed that nearly half of the game’s Xbox players had not yet joined the main story faction. Meanwhile, updates for the game continue, with the developers addressing issues with mods on Xbox following reported “negative effects.”

Featured image: Bethesda

Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

