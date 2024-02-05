Is Xbox ‘exclusive’ Starfield heading to PlayStation 5?

Paul McNally / Last Updated: Feb 5, 2024 / Game / News
Image from Bethesda's Starfield showing an astronaut on a barren planet.

When Microsoft completed its $7.5 billion acquisition of ZeniMax Media, owners of Bethesda Softworks in March 2021 it was a seismic moment for gaming. Microsoft had just taken away from Sony’s clutches the studio behind Skyrim, and more importantly, the forthcoming new IP, Starfield.

The once PlayStation exclusive was even touted by The Verge and co as being one of the reasons Microsoft bought Zenimax – it simply couldn’t allow Starfield to be a PlayStation exclusive. 

Fast forward a couple of years, Starfield is an Xbox exclusive and, despite being a decent game, did not set the world alight upon release. There is time yet, major patches and the first DLC are on the cards but so, for Xbox fans, is the prospect of Starfield heading to PlayStation 5  – a move Dexerto says has not gone down well with the hardcore Xbox contingent.

Handing over sharing rights to the Xbox’s jewel in the exclusivity crown would mark a significant change in strategy for Microsoft, whose recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard has been around the track several times, partly due to concerns that the console giant might wave an exclusivity wand around the Call of Duty franchise, which is generally seen as bad for gaming.

Initial stories circulated that other Xbox exclusives such as Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves would be the ones to cross no man’s land waving a white flag, and while raising eyebrows, it is the insider briefing that Starfield will too cross the divide, albeit some time after the DLC has been released for Xbox.

While social media is awash with hyperbole of people buying Xboxes specifically to play Starfield there is little talk about how console exclusives might actually damage gaming. Should somebody really need to pay out for both machines just to play all the games they want to play?

There is still no official confirmation from Microsoft that any of this is evening happening, sources quoted elsewhere are all anonymous outsiders, but plenty of promising industry figures have commented that they believe it is happening.We now just need to wait to see how Microsoft handles breaking the news to its most loyal of supporters.

Paul McNally

Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine, PlayStation Pro, Amiga Action, Mega Action, ST Action, GQ, Loaded, and the The Mirror. He has also hosted panels at retro-gaming conventions and can regularly be found guesting on gaming podcasts and Twitch shows. He is obsessed with 3D printing and has worked with several major brands in the past to create content Believing that the reader deserves actually to enjoy what they are reading is a big part of Paul’s ethos when it comes to gaming journalism, elevating the sites he works on above the norm. Reach out on X.