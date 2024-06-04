X (aka Twitter) adjusts its policies on AI-generated nudity and sexy pictures

Social media platform X has updated its adult and artificial intelligence (AI) policies to reflect the company’s stance on content shared and created.

Nudity has existed on the internet for as long as people have been able to download a pixel. Twitter and now X have always been hotbeds for spicy content, but the company has never openly stated a thumbs up or down on how that content is produced.

That is changing due to a recent alteration to the platform’s content policies. These updates give creators the green light to post adult and graphic content as long as they adhere to the new boundaries.

X gives the green light to concrete adult and AI policies

“We believe that users should be able to create, distribute, and consume material related to sexual themes as long as it is consensually produced and distributed. Sexual expression, visual or written, can be a legitimate form of artistic expression,” said the post.

The social platform defines adult content as any consensually produced and distributed material with an adult theme, including AI-generated images.

X’s post says: “AI-generated, photographic or animated content such as cartoons, hentai, or anime. Examples include depictions of:

full or partial nudity, including close-ups of genitals, buttocks, or breasts;

explicit or implied sexual behavior or simulated acts such as sexual intercourse and other sexual acts.”

There is a new tagging option for adult content in the media settings. The updated policies ask adult creators to be aware of when posting new content. If they fail, X will step in and manually apply the settings, which could cause havoc for creators if X has a hand in their posts.

New media content warnings will also be applied to X posts. If they are defined as adult, the platform policy asks creators to be aware that “new content warnings are available for you to use, please be sure to continue marking your media accordingly.”

The Elon Musk-owned opinion perch has seen much change in the potential for artificial intelligence (AI) news creation. This involves the xAI-created Grok, which will be the beating heart of what the billionaire believes will synthesize news and social posts. It has received a skeptical reception from media specialists and those who post to X alike.

Image: Ideogram.