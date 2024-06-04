Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home X (aka Twitter) adjusts its policies on AI-generated nudity and sexy pictures

X (aka Twitter) adjusts its policies on AI-generated nudity and sexy pictures

A phone screen with "Adult content" written on the screen

Social media platform X has updated its adult and artificial intelligence (AI) policies to reflect the company’s stance on content shared and created.

Nudity has existed on the internet for as long as people have been able to download a pixel. Twitter and now X have always been hotbeds for spicy content, but the company has never openly stated a thumbs up or down on how that content is produced.

That is changing due to a recent alteration to the platform’s content policies. These updates give creators the green light to post adult and graphic content as long as they adhere to the new boundaries.

X gives the green light to concrete adult and AI policies

“We believe that users should be able to create, distribute, and consume material related to sexual themes as long as it is consensually produced and distributed. Sexual expression, visual or written, can be a legitimate form of artistic expression,” said the post.

The social platform defines adult content as any consensually produced and distributed material with an adult theme, including AI-generated images.

X’s post says: “AI-generated, photographic or animated content such as cartoons, hentai, or anime. Examples include depictions of:

  • full or partial nudity, including close-ups of genitals, buttocks, or breasts;
  • explicit or implied sexual behavior or simulated acts such as sexual intercourse and other sexual acts.”

There is a new tagging option for adult content in the media settings. The updated policies ask adult creators to be aware of when posting new content. If they fail, X will step in and manually apply the settings, which could cause havoc for creators if X has a hand in their posts.

New media content warnings will also be applied to X posts. If they are defined as adult, the platform policy asks creators to be aware that “new content warnings are available for you to use, please be sure to continue marking your media accordingly.”

The Elon Musk-owned opinion perch has seen much change in the potential for artificial intelligence (AI) news creation. This involves the xAI-created Grok, which will be the beating heart of what the billionaire believes will synthesize news and social posts. It has received a skeptical reception from media specialists and those who post to X alike.

Image: Ideogram.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Brian-Damien Morgan
Tech Journalist

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer. He was lucky enough to work in the print sector for many UK newspapers before embarking on a successful career as a digital broadcaster and specialist. His work has spanned the public and private media sectors of the United Kingdom for almost two decades. Since 2007, Brian has continued to add to a long list of publications and institutions, most notably as Editor of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, winning multiple awards for his writing and digital broadcasting efforts. Brian would then go on to be integral to the Legacy 2014,…

Related News

A phone screen with "Adult content" written on the screen
X (aka Twitter) adjusts its policies on AI-generated nudity and sexy pictures
Brian-Damien Morgan
Two plays casually playing magic
Wizards of the Coast advertises for AI role, deepening the disconnect with fans 
Brian-Damien Morgan
A screenshot of project G-Assist in Cyberpunk
Nvidia’s G-Assist AI assistant has incredible potential for gamers
Brian-Damien Morgan
Perplexity AI launches new tool to turn research into content
Rachael Davies
Apple Siri AI on an iPhone which is laid down on a desk
Apple expected to upgrade Siri with AI technology
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Netflix promotional image for Tales of the Shire
Gaming

Netflix gaming adds more than a dozen titles for subscribers
Brian-Damien Morgan21 mins

Household streaming giant Netflix has announced that it will add 14 new titles to its existing list of games. Netflix currently boasts a list of over one hundred games available...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.