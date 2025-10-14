Wolverhampton man jailed for using leaked data for gambling

A man who accessed other people’s private data for use on gambling sites has been jailed in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. Between 2018 and 2022, Ludek Fiurasek, 29, used leaked details from other cyberattacks to sign up to casino websites and gamble. He’s also been found guilty of paying for car parts and a games console using this method.

During the investigation, police discovered that Fiurasek had done this more than 800 times, with over 30 different lists of emails and passwords. On Monday, October 6, he was sentenced to three years and four months in prison, after the court case had kicked off in December of last year.

In the West Midlands Police press release, they detail what he was found guilty of:

Six counts of fraud by false representation

One of possessing an article for use in fraud

One of unauthorised computer access with the intent to commit other offences

Protect yourself from leaks

Cybercrimes like this are rampant in 2025. With so many different methods of accessing accounts now available, it’s always recommended that you use two-factor authentication. While some official and licensed gambling websites will throw up a red flag, as we’ve previously reported, a lot of gambling happens with offshore or unregulated websites.

As such, protections just aren’t available in the same way, either due to a lack of care or just not being implemented due to the nature of the business.

While it’s likely that Fiurasek acquired the details from various dumps that make their way online, if you want to check if accounts you own have appeared in leaks, you can use “Have I Been Pwned“. It’s also recommended by the police in the press release. This will scan its repository of leaks and email breaches to see if your accounts have been affected in any capacity.

Featured image: West Midlands Police