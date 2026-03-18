Home Wisconsin Senate advances tribal framework for mobile sports betting expansion

Wisconsin Senate advances tribal framework for mobile sports betting expansion

New Wisconsin Assembly advances Tribal-controlled statewide mobile sports betting plan. Close-up of a person holding a smartphone displaying a live sports betting app, with a city skyline at sunset in the background, featuring high-rise buildings and a river running through downtown.

Wisconsin senators pushed forward a bill that could dramatically widen legal sports wagering across the state. In a 21–12 vote, the chamber agreed to the version previously approved by the Assembly on Tuesday (March 17), moving Assembly Bill 601 to the governor’s desk. 

It aims to change how state law defines a “bet,” carving out a category for certain online sports wagers processed through systems located on tribal lands. Lawmakers backing the measure say the change would allow regulated mobile betting while staying within the framework of existing tribal gaming compacts.

Under the legislation, a wager placed on a phone or computer anywhere inside Wisconsin could be treated as occurring on tribal land, as long as the betting platform’s servers sit on property controlled by a federally recognized tribe and operate under a valid compact with the state. By adjusting the statutory definition of betting, the bill effectively opens the door for tribes to extend their existing sportsbook operations beyond casino floors and into mobile apps used statewide.

How the Wisconsin mobile sports betting bill would reshape sports wagering in the state

Currently, legal sports betting in Wisconsin largely happens in person at a limited number of tribal casinos. That structure has left most online wagering outside the law, even as residents continue placing bets through offshore websites and other unregulated platforms. Supporters of AB 601 argue the bill brings that activity into a monitored system. They say the hub and spoke model would route every digital wager through servers located on tribal land, meaning the bets would legally occur there.

Tribal leaders and supporters in the Legislature say that structure keeps control of the industry with Wisconsin’s federally recognized tribes. Revenue from expanded mobile wagering, they argue, could help fund housing programs, health services, education initiatives, and other community priorities. They also say a regulated market would add consumer protections that do not exist on offshore betting sites where many Wisconsin residents currently gamble online.

Some commercial sportsbook companies see the plan differently. Operators such as DraftKings and FanDuel, working through the Sports Betting Alliance, have warned that a tribal only framework could limit competition and complicate potential partnerships. 

Lawmakers first introduced AB 601 in October 2025, led by Republican Rep. Tyler August and Democratic Rep. Kalan Haywood. The Assembly passed the measure on February 19, 2026, before sending it to the Senate. With Tuesday’s concurrence vote now complete, the bill heads to Gov. Tony Evers. If he signs it, the state would still need to renegotiate tribal gaming compacts and secure federal approval before mobile wagering could actually launch.

Featured image: Canva

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Suswati Basu
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Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

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