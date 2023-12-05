Who will star in GTA VI? Betting already in full flow

Bets are already being placed on which celebrities might make an appearance in Rockstar Games Grand Theft Auto VI, just hours after the first trailer dropped. The game is slated for a release in early 2025 and all we really know is that it will be the first GTA game with a female protagonist, as we met Lucia in our first look.

The internet is busy trying to work out who the actress who voiced Lucia in Trailer 1 is but as she remains unnamed right now, others are checking the odds as to who may be making a guest appearance at some stage in the future. At this stage, anything could happen as we are a long way out from the launch but Oddschecker is showcasing some of the big star names who are attracting the most attention right now.

Who will be in GTA VI?

The latest odds from BetUS have DJ Khalid as the firm favorite to make an appearance, but there are plenty of other names in the mix too including the likes of Snoop Dogg and Eminem (fresh from his appearance in Fortnite) but also includes British Heavyweight champ Tyson Fury and controversial UFC legend Conor McGregor.

Next GTA Character Odds Implied Probability DJ Khaled -400 80% 50 Cent +350 22.2% Eminem +500 16.7% Conor McGregor +1000 9.1% Snoop Dogg +1200 7.7% Drake +1600 5.9% Usher +1600 5.9% Tyson Fury +1600 5.9% Ludacris +2000 4.8% Logan Paul +2500 3.8%

It is important to remember that there aren’t even really any rumors around appearances surfacing yet so this is all complete speculation. With the size of the draw that GTA VI will have there is bound to be a clamor to secure a cameo in one of the biggest games of a generation. Rockstar Games will be looking for marketable side-content to increase the pulling power still further of its videogame behemoth.