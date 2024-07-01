Languagesx
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 public beta scrapped as devs go all in for September launch

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 public beta scrapped as devs go all in for September launch

A Space Marine killing aliens in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2

The scheduled Public Beta Test for the highly-anticipated September launch of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has been canceled as it “would take the development team away from preparing for the full launch”, so says a post from Saber Interactive on Steam.

September 9th is earmarked for launch so time is definitely tight but without a public beta to bring in more valuable information it could be argued that some problems may surface on launch that could have been fixed up earlier.

As you might expect, there is some suggestion from some corners of the internet it is because the game is not ready, but from what we saw when we looked at it last, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 could be shaping up to be one of the best games to carry this license on its shoulders to date.

The statement read:

“Over the past few weeks, we have seen incredible excitement around the game, both online and at the shows during the North American tour. Our teams at Focus and Saber have been truly blown away by your passion, and we’ve loved seeing the fan art, reactions and memes that you have shared so far.

Space Marine 2 is almost ready. We are now entirely focused on optimization, polish and fixing remaining issues ahead of launch on September 9. This means we will not run a public online beta, as it would take the development teams away from preparing for the full launch, and our priority is to ensure the best possible experience at release.

We know this is disappointing news for some of you. As a thank you to those interested in participating, players who registered via the online signup before June 28, 2024, midnight Paris Time, will receive the limited Bolt Pistol skin below.

We appreciate your understanding and continued support as we work towards delivering the exceptional game you deserve.

So, a small gun skin as a sorry for canceling it is hardly going to please those who are disappointed, but from the way the studio is speaking about the beta cancellation above, it does at least sound like they think it is nearly ready for a prime time appearance. Find out everything you need to know on our page right here.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

