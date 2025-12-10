Home Committee Chair Walberg presses sports unions for answers on illegal gambling scandals

Committee Chair Walberg presses sports unions for answers on illegal gambling scandals

Committee Chair Walberg presses sports unions for answers on illegal gambling scandals. A graphic showing several official letters from the U.S. House Committee on Education and the Workforce, arranged in a fanned layout against a blue patterned background with orange accents. The letters appear addressed to multiple sports players associations regarding concerns over illegal sports gambling.

US Education and Workforce Committee Chairman Tim Walberg has sent letters to several sports organizations in the wake of illegal sports gambling schemes involving professional athletes.

Walberg sent queries to various organizations on Tuesday (December 9), including the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA), the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA), the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), the National Hockey League Players Association (NHLPA), and the Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA), asking how they are working to support players in the wake of various illegal sports gambling schemes.

Many of these illegal rings involved professional athletes, including a high-profile NBA case and instances involving student athletes. Concerns around players’ involvement in illegal sports gambling has already led to some organizations putting pressure on their members to maintain integrity, but now external forces like the Education and Workforce Committee are stepping in too.

Pressure is mounting to take action against illegal sports gambling schemes

“Recent instances highlight the alarming rise in proprietary information sharing to benefit certain gamblers,” wrote Walberg.

“These actions eviscerate the integrity of sports and hurt honest, law-abiding athletes. The Committee understands the important role of players’ associations in educating individuals on illegal sports betting practices and seeks to understand how you can better ensure proper conduct among players to safeguard free and fair competition.”

The letter goes on to make direct mention of the NBA case involving former Miami Heat player Terry Rozier and former Cleveland Cavaliers player and assistant coach Damon Jones, as well that related to two Cleveland Guardians pitchers, Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz.

“In light of these and other similar scandals, the Committee seeks information from the NFLPA to understand what steps it is taking to ensure the athletes it serves are protected from these unethical actions,” the letter continued. “By no later than January 31, 2026, the Committee kindly requests that the NFLPA provide information on what actions it has taken or plans to take to curtail players from using proprietary information to skew sports betting.”

ReadWrite has reached out to the NFLPA, the MLBPA, the NBPA, the NHLPA, and the MLSPA for further comment.

Featured image: US Education and Workforce Committee via X

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Freelance Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

ADA-compliant casino kiosk consolidating ticket redemption, cash access and payment services
OmniStream Unifies Casino Cash Access in One ADA-Compliant Kiosk
ReadWrite
Smartphone illustrating the tension between gambling warnings and betting promotions
Losses, Warnings and a DraftKings VIP Invitation
ReadWrite
Blank betting account statement with abstract financial charts on a dark editorial background
New York Sportsbook Transparency Bill Reaches Hochul
ReadWrite
Editorial illustration of political campaign money and casino tokens before an Alabama capitol silhouette
Tuberville Campaign Gets $130,000 From VGW Amid Alabama Gambling Uncertainty
ReadWrite
Editorial illustration of casino chips and a balance scale representing proposed gambling-loss tax deduction changes
Crypto Tax Bill Could Restore Full Gambling-Loss Deduction
ReadWrite

Most Popular Gambling Stories

Latest News

Abstract stock prediction market contract framed by red regulatory oversight
News

Stock Bets Put Prediction Markets Under Fresh Regulatory Scrutiny
ReadWrite42 minutes

Polymarket International and Kalshi have pushed their event-contract platforms deeper into stock-linked and corporate-metric wagers, with Polymarket traders placing more than $220 million across roughly 31,000 stock-related markets by early...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software