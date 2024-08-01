Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Video gaming industry strikes and calls for protection from AI

Video gaming industry strikes and calls for protection from AI

A striking illustration capturing a group of video game industry workers, dressed casually, staging a protest. They hold signs and banners voicing their concerns about the growing integration of AI in the gaming world. In the background, a massive poster showcases a futuristic AI-powered game character, starkly contrasting the human workers and their potential future in the industry. The overall atmosphere of the image is powerful, thought-provoking, and filled with a sense of urgency., illustration, poster
TL:DR

  • SAG-AFTRA members in the gaming industry voted to strike on July 25 over AI usage concerns.
  • The strike demands protections for actors' faces, voices, and bodies against AI exploitation.
  • Union members are picketing for fair AI protections and will protest outside WB Games Inc in Los Angeles.

With concerns arising over the threat AI brings to livelihoods, actors from the gaming industry officially went on strike last week.

Last Thursday (July 25) members of the US actors union SAG-AFTRA voted to strike, as ongoing negotiations have yet to yield results.

The strike concerns the demand for protections to be put in place, including the right of informed consent for the AI use of video game actors’ faces, voices, and bodies.

It concerns all covered services under the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists Interactive Media Agreement, Interactive Localization Agreement, and Interactive Low Budget Agreement.

All SAG-AFTRA members have now been instructed to cease their performances which are currently impacted.

Video gaming industry AI notifies of strike, first picket takes place today. Promotional poster sharing that information.

Video gaming industry has been in debate about AI for a year and a half

It was in October 2022 when discussions first started, but an agreement and subsequent deal have not yet been reached.

In the notification about the strike, Sarah Elmaleh, the Interactive Media Agreement Negotiating Committee Chair said: “Eighteen months of negotiations have shown us that our employers are not interested in fair, reasonable A.I. protections, but rather flagrant exploitation.

“We refuse this paradigm – we will not leave any of our members behind, nor will we wait for sufficient protection any longer.

“We look forward to collaborating with teams on our Interim and Independent contracts, which provide A.I. transparency, consent and compensation to all performers, and to continuing to negotiate in good faith with this bargaining group when they are ready to join us in the world we all deserve.”

Union members will be making their voices heard at the picket line today (August 1), as they’ll be standing outside WB Games Inc in Los Angeles from 9am to 12pm PT.

The union president Fran Drescher describes the situation as now being ‘enough is enough.’

“We’re not going to consent to a contract that allows companies to abuse A.I. to the detriment of our members. Enough is enough. When these companies get serious about offering an agreement our members can live — and work — with, we will be here, ready to negotiate.”

Image Credit: Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Shot of outside of a Taco Bell with an AI automated chatbot at the front of the drive thru
Taco Bell is rolling out AI drive thru in hundreds of stores
Sophie Atkinson
A captivating cinematic shot of a towering pile of documents, with a single sheet on top bearing the simple yet intriguing word 'AI'. The documents are scattered in various shades of beige, creating a sense of chaos and urgency. The background is a dimly lit room with a computer screen emitting a soft blue glow. A sense of suspense and discovery fills the atmosphere., cinematic
US Election 2024: AI startups increase lobbying efforts
Sophie Atkinson
A striking illustration capturing a group of video game industry workers, dressed casually, staging a protest. They hold signs and banners voicing their concerns about the growing integration of AI in the gaming world. In the background, a massive poster showcases a futuristic AI-powered game character, starkly contrasting the human workers and their potential future in the industry. The overall atmosphere of the image is powerful, thought-provoking, and filled with a sense of urgency., illustration, poster
Video gaming industry strikes and calls for protection from AI
Sophie Atkinson
A clean and minimalistic design illustrating an AI-driven information and communication technology system. The central focus is a sleek, futuristic computer with a holographic screen displaying code. In the background, there are various devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, all connected to the central system. The overall ambiance of the image is modern, high-tech, and uncluttered.
AI will change 92% of ICT roles – these are 7 job types most affected
Sophie Atkinson
Screengrab of the friend AI advert. A woman wears a friend necklace and chats to her male friend on a rooftop
Meet your new AI Friend, it will go everywhere with you
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

a hand holding an iphone with a digital skull and cross bones displayed, poster
Apps

Pirate streaming apps are pulled from the App Store after they briefly returned
Sophie Atkinson5 seconds

Apple’s strict guidelines mean that developers have to jump through hoops to get their apps into the hands of users. While the review process is usually quite vigilant, a pirate...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.