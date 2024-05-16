Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home IMF chief warns of AI “tsunami” facing six in 10 jobs

IMF chief warns of AI “tsunami” facing six in 10 jobs

AI image to depict tsunami -like impact of AI on six out of 10 jobs, following comments from head of IMF.
TL:DR

  • IMF chief Dr. Kristalina Georgieva warns of an AI "tsunami".
  • 6 out of 10 vacancies in advanced economies could be affected within two years
  • Balance and resilience crucial as workers adapt to AI; Microsoft survey shows 50% of workers concerned about job security.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Dr Kristalina Georgieva has warned of an artificial intelligence (AI)  “tsunami” that could make a significant impact on the international labor market.

The head of the IMF was speaking at an event organized by the Swiss Institute of International Studies when she opined that 6 of every 10 vacancies in advanced economies could be affected.

As originally reported by Reuters, Georgieva’s stern assessment indicated the force could be felt within the next two years, “We have very little time to get people ready for it, businesses ready for it,” she said.

“It could bring a tremendous increase in productivity if we manage it well, but it can also lead to more misinformation and, of course, more inequality in our society.”

Balance and resilience will be key to the upcoming challenge, as workers adapt and upskill to meet the challenges and opportunities presented by AI. In recent years, the massive all-encompassing impact of the pandemic provided a great example of how industry can deal with severe disruption and emerge from the other side.

Incoming threats and opportunities presented by AI

A recent survey conducted by Microsoft revealed around 50% of workers share a concern that AI will impact their job security.

The 2023 Annual Work Trend Index polled 31,000 respondents from 31 countries and despite the lingering fear,  75% of workers now use AI in the workplace, with a feeling that the technology is a great tool at times of stress and high intensity to allow them to concentrate on the imperative tasks.

More than three-quarters of those questioned bring their own AI resources to work.

Meanwhile, Amazon has increased the number of robots working in its fulfillment centers, from 350,000 in 2021 to 750,000 by the middle of 2023.

Scott Dresser, VP of Amazon Robotics commented on how robots are creating opportunities for employees, challenging perceptions of the threat posed to workers by artificial intelligence.

“Over the last 10 years, we’ve rolled out hundreds of thousands of robotics systems while also creating hundreds of thousands of new jobs within our operations. This includes 700 categories of new job types, in skilled roles, which didn’t exist within the company beforehand.”

These examples correlate with the warning from IMF chief Georgieva, showing that the evolution of the workplace can be harnessed, but there are still significant risks posed by AI. Governments and big tech will need to find consensus on regulation if the tsunami is to be weathered.

Image credit: Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

AI image to depict tsunami -like impact of AI on six out of 10 jobs, following comments from head of IMF.
IMF chief warns of AI “tsunami” facing six in 10 jobs
Graeme Hanna
What is Character.AI How to create your own chatbots and use the old version. The image showcases the homepage of Character.AI featuring a variety of chatbot characters from different genres and backgrounds. Featured characters include Harry Potter with a wand, a military figure resembling Vladimir Putin, and Super Mario in his classic pose. This diverse selection highlights the platform's capability to create and interact with fictional and real-life inspired AI chatbots.
What is Character.AI? How to create your own chatbots and use the old version
Suswati Basu
A striking and futuristic digital illustration of two maps, one displaying Colorado and the other Connecticut, both intricately covered in glowing blue wires. The wires form a complex network, symbolizing the connections and data flow between these two states. In the background, vibrant AI-related symbols such as circuit boards, code strings, and processing chips adorn the scene. The overall atmosphere is energetic and cutting-edge, with a distinctly modern and innovative feel., vibrant
Two US states seize the initiative to regulate AI
Graeme Hanna
a cartoon picture of a phone in a thief's hand. a notification floats next to the phone which says "possible theft detected. this device was locked automatically to protect your data", to demonstrate Google's new Auto Theft Detection
Google to roll out AI-powered theft detection on Android phones
Ali Rees
Protesters from Pause AI take to London to protest against AI. Group of people stood on a street with placards and signs with Pause AI.
‘Pause AI’ protestors are fighting to put AI development on hold
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A 3D rendered golden Bitcoin symbol stands tall on a pedestal, casting a shadow over a scattered pile of fiat currency, with a graph showing an upward trend in the background. The image conveys the rising dominance of Bitcoin over traditional currencies.
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin surges 7.5% as global central banks ease
Radek Zielinski23 seconds

Bitcoin (BTC) experienced its most significant single-day gain in nearly two months on Wednesday, surging over 7.5% to reach $66,250. The development follows recent reports that El Salvador's Bitcoin holdings...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.