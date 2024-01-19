Vans maker VF Corp hit by cyber attack, personal data 35.5 million compromised

VF Corp, the parent company of popular sneaker brand Vans, has disclosed a significant data breach impacting approximately 35.5 million consumers, according to a recent Reuters report. The breach, which stemmed from a cyber attack detected on Dec. 13, led to disruptions in the company’s e-commerce operations and affected global customer orders.

In a recent regulatory filing, VF Corp revealed that the cyber attack caused delays in order fulfillment and resulted in the cancellation of some product orders. Despite these operational challenges, the company has assured stakeholders that it does not anticipate any material impact on its financials.

One of the key concerns arising from the incident is the breach of personal data. VF Corp clarified that while a substantial number of consumer records were compromised, the company does not store sensitive information such as social security numbers, bank account details, or payment card information in its IT systems. This limitation in data storage has potentially mitigated the severity of the breach.

Furthermore, VF Corp stated that there is currently no evidence suggesting that consumer passwords were acquired during the cyber attack. This information provides some reassurance to affected consumers regarding the security of their accounts.

In response to the incident, VF Corp has taken steps to restore its IT systems and data. The company reported that it has substantially recovered the systems impacted by the cyber attack. However, it is still addressing minor operational issues that have arisen in the aftermath.