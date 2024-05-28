Uvalde shooting victims’ families sue Call of Duty developer and Meta

The families of victims in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas are bringing lawsuits to Call of Duty developer Activision Blizzard, as well as Meta Platforms and the gun manufacturer Daniel Defense.

In total 19 children and two teachers were killed in the horrific school shooting on May 24, 2022.

Two lawsuits have been filed in Texas and California as the awful event’s second anniversary passed. They claim the companies helped promote dangerous weapons to ‘socially vulnerable’ young men.

Call of Duty is called out specifically as the plaintiffs allege the first-person shooter franchise “creates a vividly realistic and addicting theater of violence in which teenage boys learn to kill with frightening skill and ease.”

The lawsuit goes on to say how the AR-15 assault rifle which can be used in the game has become “the weapon of choice for most Call of Duty players – and mass shooters.”

Facebook’s parent company, Meta has also been included in the filing, and the attorneys have questioned its advertising around firearms.

“With Instagram’s blessing and assistance, purveyors of assault weapons can inundate teens with content that promotes crime, exalts the lone gunman, exploits tropes of hypermasculinity and revenge, and directs them where to buy their Call of Duty-tested weapon of choice.”

The school shooter was said to have purchased a firearm from gun maker Daniel Defense which was then used at the mass attack on May 24, 2022. The team behind the lawsuit alleges that Daniel Defense “engages in illegal, unlawful, and wrongful marketing of firearms to minors and illegal offers to sell firearms to minors.”

The families are working with attorney Josh Koskoff who has previously worked with the families of victims of the Sandy Hook shooting.

Response to the ongoing lawsuit by Uvalde shooting victims

A range of media publications have reached out to Meta, Daniel Defense, and Activision Blizzard for comment.

In a statement provided to CBS News, a spokesperson from Activision Blizzard has said: “Uvalde shooting was horrendous and heartbreaking in every way, and we express our deepest sympathies to the families and communities who remain impacted by this senseless act of violence. Millions of people around the world enjoy video games without turning to horrific acts.”

Featured Image: Activision Blizzard