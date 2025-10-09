Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home Government shutdown speculation now top wagers on Kalshi and Polymarket

Government shutdown speculation now top wagers on Kalshi and Polymarket

Government shutdown speculation now top wagers on Kalshi and Polymarket. A photo of the White House with the logos “Kalshi” and “Polymarket” in large text above it against a turquoise sky.

Kalshi and Polymarket have seen a sharp rise in interest in a particular contract surrounding the US government’s shutdown.

As the Republicans don’t have the votes to push through their healthcare agenda, which would see prices soar for everyday Americans, the government can’t agree and has decided to shut it down until someone makes the first move.

With interest around the political situation at an all-time high, it’s no wonder that prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket have come out swinging with wagers based on the shutdown.

Kalshi has over $4 million in volume on government shutdown

Both prediction markets currently have a wager on how long the shutdown will last, as the Trump administration has hinted that it’s unlikely for furloughed workers to receive back pay.

On Kalshi, the current volume at the time of writing is at $4,133,683 million, with wagers sitting at:

  • 61% for more than 20 days
  • 49% for more than 25 days
  • 39% for more than 30 days

As of right now, it’s at eight days, with the longest US shutdown being during Trump’s first presidency, at 35 days. This was over the lack of funding for the border wall that Mexico was originally said to be paying for. Before this, it was in 1996, which lasted 21 days under Bill Clinton, when balancing the budget caused a schism.

Polymarket’s $5 million speculation thinks shutdown is going to last longer

Over on Polymarket, the question is “When will the Government shutdown end?”, rather than how long it’s expected to last. Its total volume is sitting at $5,363,145. Currently active are:

  • October 6-9 (today), with $908,146 volume behind it at less than 1%
  • October 10-14, with $356,486 volume behind it at 15%
  • October 15 or later, with $2,041,562 volume, at 85%

Polymarket is also running a similar wager to Kalshi, in regards to how many days the government will remain shut down. As of right now, 10 to 29 days lead, with 71%. This particular wager has a volume of $1,237,281.

We reported today that the Pennsylvania gambling watchdog has concerns about Kalshi’s sports wagering.

Featured image: Kalshi / Polymarket

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Joel Loynds
Tech Journalist

Joel Loynd’s obsession with uncovering bad games and even worse hardware so you don’t have to has led him on this path. Since the age of six, he’s been poking at awful games and oddities from his ever-expanding Steam library. He’s been writing about video games since 2008, writing for sites such as WePC and PC Guide, as well as covering gaming for Scan Computers, More recently Joel was Dexerto’s E-Commerce and Deputy Tech Editor, delving deep into the exploding handheld market and covering the weird and wonderful world of the latest tech.

Related News

NCAA Committee proposes new rule to allow student bets on pro sports. NCAA logo on top of blurred image of football field within a stadium
NCAA Committee proposes new rule to allow student bets on pro sports
Graeme Hanna
UK Gambling Commission unveils mandatory deposit limits for betting account holders. A person holding poker chips while playing an online roulette game on a laptop, representing online gambling and betting activity
UK Gambling Commission unveils mandatory deposit limits for betting account holders
Suswati Basu
Photos of men arrested during the raid 1
Singapore police arrest seven men for running illegal online betting games
Rachael Davies
Nevada Court. Crypto.com bid to continue sports betting rejected by Nevada judge
Crypto.com bid to continue sports betting rejected by Nevada judge
Rachael Davies
Digital collage showing a portrait of Queen Anne beside falling playing cards and a judge’s gavel, symbolizing gambling laws and legal action. US firm cites 300-year-old Statute of Anne in betting lawsuit against Flutter and others
US firm cites 300-year-old Statute of Anne in betting lawsuit against Flutter and others
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Brazil flag. Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies has reneged on a proposal for gambling operators to be subject to a retrospective 10-year tax, after Congress blocked the bill. 
Gambling

Brazil's Congress blocks plan for retrospective gambling tax, but further attempt expected
Graeme Hanna2 hours

Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies has reneged on a proposal for gambling operators to be subject to a retrospective 10-year tax, after Congress blocked the bill. The update came on Wednesday...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software