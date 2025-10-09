Government shutdown speculation now top wagers on Kalshi and Polymarket

Kalshi and Polymarket have seen a sharp rise in interest in a particular contract surrounding the US government’s shutdown.

As the Republicans don’t have the votes to push through their healthcare agenda, which would see prices soar for everyday Americans, the government can’t agree and has decided to shut it down until someone makes the first move.

With interest around the political situation at an all-time high, it’s no wonder that prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket have come out swinging with wagers based on the shutdown.