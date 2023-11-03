UK to pay £225m for building University of Brisol AI supercomputer

In a significant move aimed at bolstering the UK’s AI capabilities, Bristol University has been granted a £225m investment by the government to develop the country’s most formidable supercomputer, Isambard-AI. This development heralds a new era in the U.K.’s computing prowess, making it a formidable competitor on the global stage.

According to a Nov. 2 BBC report, Isambard-AI promises to be a game-changer in the realm of supercomputers, boasting capabilities that are a whopping ten times more potent than the current fastest supercomputer in the UK. Such immense computational power will play a pivotal role in accelerating research and innovation across various scientific domains.

Supercomputers working on scientific discoveries across many fields

The supercomputer isn’t merely a display of raw computational might. According to a university spokesperson, Isambard-AI’s prowess will be channeled into groundbreaking scientific discoveries across many fields, including robotics, big data analysis, climate research, and the continually evolving drug discovery domain.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is set to play a central role in this ambitious venture, having been chosen as the primary supplier. Moreover, the technology underpinning Isambard-AI will incorporate 5,000 cutting-edge Nvidia chips, allowing it to perform an astonishing 200 quadrillion calculations every second.

This funding isn’t an isolated endeavor but part of a larger £300 million package.

The objective is establishing a national Artificial Intelligence Research Resource, a commitment announced during the government’s AI Safety Summit held at the historic Bletchley Park. This move signifies the UK’s intent to position itself at the vanguard of AI development and safety.

Prof. Simon McIntosh-Smith, who leads the Isambard National Research Facility at the University of Bristol, voiced his enthusiasm about the partnership with industry forerunners like HPE and Nvidia. He emphasized the unprecedented capacity that Isambard-AI will offer, marking it as a monumental stride for both researchers and the industry.

Speaking at the AI Safety Summit 2023 at Bletchley Park, Michelle Donelan, the UK’s Science, Innovation, and Technology Secretary, articulated the government’s vision. She emphasized that the UK is poised to pioneer the safe adoption of AI technology, leveraging it to enrich lives and foster scientific exploration. By investing in such state-of-the-art supercomputers, the UK aims to solidify its stature as a global frontrunner in AI safety.

Furthermore, the National Composites Centre will house both the forthcoming Isambard-AI and its predecessor, Isambard 3. This collaborative venture will involve multiple universities, including Bath, Bristol, Cardiff, and Exeter, showcasing the collective effort behind this national project.

