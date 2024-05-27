Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home AI tutor apps from China are reshaping U.S. study habits

AI tutor apps from China are reshaping U.S. study habits

AI tutor apps from China are reshaping U.S. study habits. A modern classroom setting where students are using AI tutor apps from China, illustrating how these tools are reshaping their study habits. The scene captures students of diverse ethnicities engaging with the advanced, personalized features of these apps on their devices.
Gauth, launched by TikTok parent ByteDance, has been downloaded more than 12 million times
TL:DR

  • Chinese AI tutor apps like Question AI and Gauth are gaining popularity in the U.S. for their affordability and personalized assistance.
  • These apps, developed after China's crackdown on its tutoring industry, have seen millions of downloads and offer cost-effective alternatives to traditional tutoring.
  • The rise of AI in education is notable, with many students in the U.S. and U.K. using AI tools for homework and assessments, despite some resistance from schools.

AI tutor apps, particularly from China, are changing how students in the U.S. study by providing affordable and personalized assistance, as reported by TechCrunch.

SensorTower data shows that Question AI, a China-based app, has been downloaded six million times in the U.S. since its 2023 launch, while Gauth, launched by ByteDance in 2019, has seen 12 million installs. Question AI was reportedly developed by the creators of Zuoyebang, a widely used Chinese homework app that has secured approximately $3 billion in funding over the last ten years.

The image is a screenshot of a web page from ByteDance's website detailing information about the product Gauth. The text explains that Gauth is a math tool that utilizes AI to solve learning problems for users globally. It lists responsibilities for a role in the Gauth team, emphasizing tasks like leading user research, analyzing market trends, conducting competitor analysis, and ensuring research quality. The responsibilities also include collaborating with product and operations teams to enhance product offerings and user experience. The design features a clean, professional layout typical of corporate websites.
Job for AI tutor app Gauth is advertised on TikTok parent company ByteDance’s website. Credit: ByteDance

One key to the success of these AI tutor apps has been linked to their cost-effectiveness. The expense of one month of traditional tutoring could cover a year’s subscription to an AI app, according to the report.

The presence of Chinese homework apps in the U.S. market is partly due to a strategic pivot after China’s 2021 crackdown on its own tutoring industry. Many providers have shifted focus to international markets, especially the U.S., using Singapore-based entities to offer services like Question AI and Gauth.

The debate over AI’s role in education continues, but the appeal of these apps in the United States is said to be driven by their affordability and personalized approaches to teaching. Notably, a quarter of the top 20 education apps in the U.S. App Store now use AI to provide instant homework assistance.

Despite their popularity, there is resistance. Several US public school districts have tried to block access to AI platforms like ChatGPT, though enforcing such bans outside school remains challenging, as noted by TechCrunch.

AI in education

In the U.K., a survey found more than half of undergraduate students were turning to AI to complete their studies.

In a poll for the Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi), 1000 students were questioned if they used AI applications for work they would be marked on. The findings revealed 53 per cent deployed AI for assessments with 25 per cent using the likes of Google Bard and ChatGPT for suggestions.

According to a Tyton Partners report, nearly half of college students in the U.S. are already using AI educational apps. GenAI writing tools such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini (formerly known as Bard), Microsoft Bing Chat, or Meta Llama 2, were among a handful of applications being used by students.

Featured image: Canva / Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

AI tutor apps from China are reshaping U.S. study habits. A modern classroom setting where students are using AI tutor apps from China, illustrating how these tools are reshaping their study habits. The scene captures students of diverse ethnicities engaging with the advanced, personalized features of these apps on their devices.
AI tutor apps from China are reshaping U.S. study habits
Suswati Basu
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's net worth is now over $90B. This image features Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaking, likely at an event, with a green Nvidia logo in the background overlaid on an image of Nvidia's hardware. Huang is gesturing with one hand as he speaks, and he's wearing a leather jacket. The green tones dominate the background, emphasizing the branding of Nvidia.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s net worth surges to $90B on demand for AI chips
Suswati Basu
Black and white headshot of Elon Musk's side profile on a background of white with stylised blue lines going across. Elon Musk's xAI eyes $24B valuation in funding round
Elon Musk’s xAI approaches $24B value with new funding round
Suswati Basu
A sleek, futuristic cinematic rendering of the iconic Apple logo on a dark, black background. The Apple symbol is encircled by various blue symbols, each representing different aspects of AI technology, such as neural networks, deep learning, and machine learning. The overall design is elegant, streamlined, and modern, reflecting the cutting-edge technology behind Apple's AI capabilities., 3d render, cinematic
iPhone tipped to get AI-generated emojis and more with iOS 18
Ali Rees
An image of an Etch a Sketch with motors attached
What happens when you connect AI and cameras to an Etch-a-Sketch? These robot-builders found out
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

a screenshot of an island from skull and bones with ships sailing around it
Gaming

Try Ubisoft's AAAA game Skull & Bones for free
Ali Rees18 mins

Skull and Bones will be free to play for a week to launch its second gameplay season. The free week covers all platforms and, crucially, allows complete access to the...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.