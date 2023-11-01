Traditional Recruitment VS Remote Hiring: Hire Quick, Hire Smart

Are you ready for next-gen hiring? Remote recruitment is the new-day candidate onboarding process that accommodates a generation of hires and a talent pool that is more aware and clued in. This generation prefers spending most of their time being productive and would not want to invest much time in lengthy traditional onboarding processes. To help streamline this process, remote recruitment involves digital assessment, training, and the orientation of workers in a team.

Remote hiring tools make this hiring process faster and easier than most traditional hiring practices. Therefore, to attract and find the right young talent, you must adapt to and adopt the modern recruitment process. Studies by Zippia record that 97% of organizations intend to increase their investment in recruitment technologies this year. And 47% are already investing in some kind of AI recruitment tool and service. The remote recruitment process uses technologically advanced tools for candidate tracking, communication, and evaluation.

But how does remote recruitment work?

You need not worry about the work complexity of remote recruitment tools. The tools for tracking, communicating, and evaluating candidates are specific and serve one clear purpose. What’s more, you can obtain the digital records of the hiring process and candidates while still engaged in the process. Also, you can revisit your hiring trail to rectify the loopholes. Remote recruitment ideally does away with the many limitations that traditional hiring offers.

What does remote recruitment offer against traditional hiring?

Less expenditure:

Unlike traditional hiring, the arrangements made and the tools used in remote recruitment cost the management much less. It shortens the amount spent for in-person interviews, travel, on-site training, and candidate accommodation.

Flexibility:

Remote hiring encourages the fast scheduling and rescheduling of contact and communication between candidate and employer. This impacts the first impression of the candidates regarding the company. And it also initiates a smooth interaction and decision-making process for the organization.

Accessing a huge candidate pool:

Remote hiring does not limit your candidate’s resources. On the contrary, anyone from any corner of the globe can apply for a job in your organization. This gives you a larger pool of candidates with greater diversity to choose from. It also improves competition for the applicants and ensures that you get the best options from which to choose your top talents.

Efficient management of heavy candidate influx:

With the huge influx of potential candidates comes big problems for management. Some tools can help you retain your equanimity while making an important hiring decision. These tools take the burden of applicant management off your shoulders. Reaching out and sorting candidates are now literally, at your fingertips.

Reduces hiring time:

Remote hiring is popularly known to reduce the time of the hiring cycle by the integration of online assessments. These tests to evaluate candidates provide a comprehensive report of the examinee’s skills and competencies. It eliminates the possibility of biases from the early stage of the evaluation process. And ultimately, this makes the decision clear and straightforward for hiring managers.

Are there any drawbacks of remote recruitment to keep in mind?

Everything that makes up a perfect balance has pros and cons. After all, there is no invention without drawbacks. Remote recruitment, too, does come with certain inefficiencies. However, these can be properly addressed with the right selection of tools. Let’s browse through some of these problems and their solutions.

Problem: Difficulty in assessing soft skills

Solution: As you know, soft skills are essential personality components traditionally assessed during in-person interviews. However, in remote recruitment there is no close contact between the employers and candidates, which makes soft-skills evaluation difficult. However, skills assessments are a very reliable alternative to check the soft skills competencies of your applicants while remote hiring.

Problem: Evaluating candidates’ fitment

Solution: Your candidates might pass several technical and skills test rounds to qualify. However, the moral and ethical fitness of your applicant cannot be directly assessed through either domain tests or skills assessments. In such a case, you must opt fora customized employability assessment, which gauges the specific qualities that make up a unique workforce dedicated to your organizational goals.

Problem: Selecting the right online assessments

Solution: Choosing the right assessment tool can be tricky. You can prepare a chart of priorities before you start your research. For instance, if your target candidate pool is millennials, you may check for qualities like clarity of items, accuracy of evaluation, and reliability of assessment. If you are targeting a wide range of cultures, you may opt for an assessment that is language-agnostic and visual-based. You can also choose to opt for a customizable assessment that can accommodate your specific requirements and needs.

Problem: Spotting the digital liars and scammers

Solution: Spotting deceptive candidates can be major trouble when it comes to remote hiring. The selection of assessments that allow you to proctor your examinees can be a good choice. Also, you can specifically request that lie-scale integration be introduced into the assessments, which can then identify and report the doctored responses.

Conclusion

