3 Steps to Ace Campus Recruitment with Skill Test

Campus placements are as important for candidates as they are for recruiters. The session not only assesses a student’s eligibility but also reflects the efficiency of your hiring team. Candidates and recruiters are equally engaged before and during the campus hiring sessions.

Harvard Business Study claims that 84% of employers believe campus hiring is essential. Therefore, your hiring team needs to give their best to find the fittest candidate, just as your applicants do their best to crack the competition and get campus placements!

While your best candidate may have other job options in campus recruitment, you don’t have a lot of top talents in your hand to choose from. You would need to hire the BEST, who many other competitive firms have already noticed! Finding top talent, hence, becomes very tough.

From another perspective, the candidates must judge your recruitment process and choose their most trusted organizations. This brings us to whether you can deliver a good candidate experience or not, and also whether it meets up to candidate expectations or not.

Winning top candidates is as complex as gaming a client in the scenario of campus hiring. There are five prominent challenges that you might be experiencing during campus hiring. In this blog, we will help you identify the loopholes in campus hiring strategies, share three easy steps to beat your competitors and bag you the ‘BEST’ candidates.

What Are The Challenges Faced In Mass Recruitment?

The huge competition for talent in the job market results in constant tension between job-seekers and employers. While, on the one hand, first-time interviews are taxing for aspirants, 41% of recruiters agree it is challenging to fill entry-level job posts. Both parties are under equal pressure to achieve their goals and targets. There are five prominent challenges that a recruiter experiences.

Short of manpower: Not every firm can afford a hiring team. Also, the more people involved, the messier the outcomes we can end up with. Challenging hiring deadlines: The battle between the need to choose the best and the need to meet HR deadlines. Bulk candidate influx: A huge number of applicants must be managed and served equally to maintain a positive candidate experience. Give offer letters: Delay in the processing of offer letters by the company and their acceptance by the candidate is a common occurrence when it comes to campus hiring. Flaws in the hiring process: There are many flaws in the recruitment process that lead to a wrong hiring

Lousy candidate experience: Inability to attend to the candidate’s queries and to convey updates or feedback can result in a bad candidate experience.

Possibility of a bad hire: Investing hours in the hiring process only to know that your ‘looking good’ candidate is an imposter!

Biased onboarding decision: Discriminately favoring a new hire due to good scores in your screening assessments or just because you have a ‘gut’ feeling that the person will lead the team someday.

Tackling The Campus Hiring Challenges In Steps

No, you need not get scared with PMaps Consultancy having your back in this campus hiring session. Below, we give you the absolute tried and tested steps to win a good candidate and orient your new team of freshers in the organization.

Step1- Administer skills assessments

Skills assessments are comprehensive tests that evaluate the candidate’s behavioral attributes, job-specific skills, and general logic and reasoning. It provides an in-depth report on candidates’ competency for a job position based on their natural traits. Skill tests are the go-to tool for obtaining the complete profile of an individual within 15 minutes!

Additionally, they are the new day scientific recruitment tools that can provide a wide range of hiring solutions. Some of these are:

Coding Assessments are a popular way to assess candidates’ technical skills for specialized roles such as software developers, programmers, web developers, etc. These skill tests can determine a candidate’s ability to write code, solve problems, and follow instructions.

Sales Assessments are tools that gauge the sales skills of candidates for sales roles. These assessments can assess a candidate’s ability to generate leads, qualify prospects, and close deals. Sales assessments can be tailored to the specific requirements of the role.

Customer Service Assessments can be used as determinants to screen the customer service skills of candidates for client dealing roles. These assessments can assess a candidate’s ability to understand and resolve customer issues, provide excellent customer service, and build customer relationships.

Voice and Accent Assessments evaluate candidates’ communication skills for roles requiring precise and concise communication. These assessments can assess a candidate’s ability to speak clearly, pronounce words correctly, and use proper grammar. PMaps language test also checks the solution’s-ability of the applicants along with the other language factors.

Step2- Check the cultural fitness of your candidates before onboarding

The cultural fitness of an applicant cannot be gauged through their body language. Certain psychological traits define the cultural behavior of the candidate. The candidate’s culture fit with your organization depends on how well their culture aligns with the workplace situation. This allows your candidates to visualize your goals and hence encourages retention. This can be measured through cultural-fitment assessments.

Step3- Cross-check your candidates with Behavioral Questions

This is an essential step, no matter how well your interviewee has performed thus far. Constantly revisit the assessment reports, confirming consistency in their behavior. If the accounts show their leadership traits to be high, ask them to describe one situation where they have practically expressed this ability. Ask your candidates many ‘How,’ ‘Why,’ ‘What,’ and ‘When’ questions.

Behavioral question banks are prepared based on pre-employment test reports to ease your work. If the candidate fakes, you can quickly identify the divergence from expected answers and hints of storytelling.

Conclusion

PMaps can assist you with the hectic campus recruitment process with complete technological support. We offer pre-employment tools to help you assess freshers for entry-level job posts. It saves you valuable time and helps you meet your financial goals regarding recruitment.

Best of all, we take care of your candidate’s experience through our visual-based tools that evaluate your applicants beyond the language barrier. Want to learn more? Let our experts know you are interested through our website or email at PMaps.

Featured Image Credit: