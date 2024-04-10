Languagesx
Home 'TikTok Notes' to battle Instagram with new photo app

‘TikTok Notes’ to battle Instagram with new photo app

Person holding an iPhone running TikTok.
TL:DR

  • TikTok is reportedly planning to launch a new app focused on photo posts, potentially called "TikTok Notes."
  • Users have spotted notifications suggesting the arrival of the new app, allowing them to toggle their photo posts to be shown on TikTok Notes.
  • Although TikTok hasn't confirmed details, a spokesperson mentioned a commitment to innovating the brand by exploring ways to empower users to share creativity with photos and text.

TikTok could be looking to take inspiration from the OG days of Instagram with its photo-based format as plans advance to launch a new app.

On March 11, a blogger who goes by TheSpAndroid took a deep dive into the app’s APK and found a new ‘TikTok Photos’ platform in the latest available version.

At the time, there was no other indication that this would be made into a reality. Now, some users are reporting notifications suggesting the app will be called TikTok Notes.

A social media user called Alex Friedman took to the X platform to share a screenshot of the notification, with the caption “Looks like TikTok is launching a new app for photo posts called ‘TikTok Notes.’”

 

The pop-up features a toggle button so users can decide whether their photo posts are transferred over to the new app. It reads: “Your photo posts will be shown on TikTok Notes.

“TikTok Notes, a new app for photo posts, is coming soon! Your existing and future public TikTok photo posts will be shown on TikTok Notes.

“If you prefer not to show your public TikTok photo posts on TikTok Notes, turn this off now.”

The Chinese-based social media hasn’t yet confirmed or announced any details relating to this, but a spokesperson has said they have a “commitment to innovating” the brand.

Metro is reporting the quote from the spokesperson who said: “As part of our continued commitment to innovating the TikTok experience, we’re exploring ways to empower our community to create and share their creativity with photos and text in a dedicated space for those formats.”

New app amidst potential ban in the US

The newness comes at a time when the future of TikTok in the US is strained. Following a vote from the House of Representatives, ByteDance – the app’s owner – will see a ban be enforced if they don’t sell the platform within six months of the law being passed.

Legislators have concerns over data and privacy issues, as they believe that the company could share information about the 170 million US users with China.

Featured Image: Photo by Solen Feyissa on Unsplash

Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

