Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home The Bahamas pushes for CBDC adoption of ‘Sand Dollar’

The Bahamas pushes for CBDC adoption of ‘Sand Dollar’

Bahamian beach with a digital coin emblem floating over the sand

The Bahamas, a pioneer in launching a central bank digital currency (CBDC), is now crafting regulations to boost the adoption of its “Sand Dollar.”

According to a Reuters report published on Monday, the Caribbean nation aims to mandate commercial banks to offer access to this digital currency. John Rolle, governor of the Bahamas’ central bank, revealed plans to expand the Sand Dollar’s reach. He said:

We foresee a process where all of the commercial banks will eventually be in that space and they will be required to provide their clients with access to the central bank digital currency. […] We’ve begun to signal that to our institutions.

Launched in 2020, the CBDC has seen limited uptake. To address this, the government is developing rules that would require commercial banks to distribute the digital currency.

Since its October 2020 debut, the Sand Dollar has shown growth. Central bank data indicates that by the end of 2023, the currency’s circulation volume increased by 60.8% to $1.7 million from the year’s start. Personal wallets for the Sand Dollar grew by 20% over the year, reaching 118,955 by December’s end.

The news follows a mid-April report that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has announced that it is exploring the introduction of a central bank digital currency (CBDC), often referred to as “digital cash.”

The history of the Sand Dollar

The SandDollar, launched by the Central Bank of The Bahamas in October 2020, is a central bank digital currency (CBDC) designed to complement the Bahamian dollar. Its development began in the late 1990s as part of broader efforts to modernize the country’s payment systems.

In December 2019, a pilot program was initiated on the island of Exuma, chosen for its representation of The Bahamas’ archipelagic features. Following Hurricane Dorian in 2019, the pilot was extended to Abaco in February 2020 to aid in restoring financial services.

The SandDollar officially launched nationwide in October 2020, making The Bahamas the first country to roll out a retail CBDC according to Intereconomics. The currency operates on a tiered wallet system with different levels of access and transaction limits based on user verification requirements.

Initial adoption of the SandDollar was relatively slow, with monthly transactions averaging around 15,000 SandDollars. Usage increased in 2021 as COVID-19 restrictions eased and promotional efforts resumed. By the end of 2022, monthly transactions had grown to an average of 85,000 SandDollars.

In December 2022, the total SandDollars in circulation surpassed one million. However, as of early 2023, SandDollars still represented less than 1% of the total Bahamian dollars in circulation.

The Central Bank has continued to develop the SandDollar system, integrating it with the Automated Clearing House in 2022 to allow for transfers between e-wallets and bank accounts. As of 2023, the bank is working on implementing new features and improvements to enhance user experience and functionality.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Radek Zielinski
Tech Journalist

Radek Zielinski is an experienced technology and financial journalist with a passion for cybersecurity and futurology.

Related News

Bahamian beach with a digital coin emblem floating over the sand
The Bahamas pushes for CBDC adoption of ‘Sand Dollar’
Radek Zielinski
Is PEPE's Price Continually Falling, Opposite to This New Layer 2 Frog Meme Coin with High Staking APY?
Pepe Price Prediction – July Technical Analysis And a New Frog Meme Coin
Alvin Hemedez
German and US flags intertwined with Bitcoin and Ethereum symbols
US and German governments move $150M in crypto
Radek Zielinski
Sony logo morphing into a stylized whale fin, symbolizing the Whalefin crypto exchange acquisition
Sony acquires crypto exchange Whalefin, plans for relaunch
Radek Zielinski
HOPPY Continues Price Rally - New Frog Meme Coin with 100x Potential?
HOPPY Continues Price Rally – New Frog Meme Coin with 100x Potential?
Alvin Hemedez

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A Descendant in The First Descendant
Gaming

The First Descendant beta rewards: A full list and how to claim
Jacob Woodward2 hours

The First Descendant, like other free-to-play games, offered a chance to get in on some looter shooter action before the official release. This was in the form of betas, and...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.