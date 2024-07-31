Thank Goodness You’re Here! reviews hail it as 2024’s ‘funniest’ game by critics

While the gaming industry is filled with a plethora of AAA titles that take the attention of most casual gamers out there, sometimes a surprise game comes along that’s just wacky enough to take the limelight.

Just like the Untitled Goose Game of days gone by, it looks like there’s a new wacky indie experience on the block that not only takes the crown of the ‘funniest’ game of 2024, but also potentially one of the most decorated.

Enter Thank Goodness You’re Here!, a game developed by Coal Supper, that injects a plethora of British comedic elements into a puzzle-like experience.

You can secure your copy on August 1st for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5 at just $19.99 but before you do so, here’s a review roundup for the game so you can get an idea of what’s making it really stand out.

What are reviewers saying about Thank Goodness You’re Here!?

As previously alluded to, reviewers are loving Thank Goodness You’re Here! with glowing write-ups all around.

But why is this? Let’s take a look at some snippets of what the critics are saying.

Gamespot

Richard Wakeling takes on Gamespot’s review of Thank Goodness You’re Here!, describing it as “consistently funny”, and those who gel with the humor and gameplay mechanics won’t find another game this year “anywhere near as joyous”.

It’s not just the core of the game that is brilliant though, the whole voice cast is “excellent”, “breathing further life” into each of the characters, only amplifying the comedy.

The art design is fantastic too, again, only adding to the hilarity by providing a plethora of “visual gags” with its “mashup between Adventure Time and classic British comics” aesthetic.

The only bad points Wakeling could really pull out of the experience were that progressing between areas was “a little clumsy” and if you’re not from the UK, some of the jokes could “go over your head”.

Score: 9/10

Eurogamer

Matt Wales, Eurogamer’s reviewer of Thank Goodness You’re Here! describes the game as an “impeccably constructed masterclass in gag-telling” which is some pretty strong praise but definitely appears to be warranted.

He describes the in-game town of Barnsworth as a “wonderful creation” that is vibrant, while also offering an “affectionate” reimagining of British town spaces akin to something out of a picture book.

Gameplay-wise the loop is a fascinating one that has “some clever stuff” as you progress through and around the town which “slyly subvert(s) expectations” just when you think you have it all figured out. Considering it is a game you can complete in just two or three hours, this is really good to hear.

Score: 5/5

Video Games Chronicle (VGC)

In VGC’s review of Thank Goodness You’re Here!, taken on by Jordan Middler, he goes as far as saying Coal Supper’s creation is “the new high watermark for a comedy game” which again, is very strong messaging but a view that’s seemingly shared throughout.

He also praises the art direction, similar to that of others, suggesting that it is a “visual treat”, taking inspiration from the likes of The Ricky Gervais Show and Terry Gilliam. It also evolves as you progress through the experience, with each new area being “more geographically impossible” than the one before it, keeping your playthrough fresh and interesting.

Again, like other reviewers, Middler does suggest that even though it’s an overall hilarious escapade, the humor is very British, and there is “no way that you’ll understand all of the jokes”.

With this being said though, things like a pig pie exploding are just “universally funny” and something that will give everyone a little giggle.

Score: 5/5