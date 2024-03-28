Subscribe
Home StealthMole secures $7m funding for its AI-powered dark web intelligence firm

StealthMole secures $7m funding for its AI-powered dark web intelligence firm

Stealthmole secures $7m funding for its AI-powered dark web intelligence firm. A cybersecurity mole, dressed in hat and trench coat, investigating the dark web.
Stealthmole secures $7m funding for its AI-powered dark web intelligence firm

StealthMole, a rising dark web data intelligence startup, has announced that it secured $7 million in a Series A funding round.

The Singapore-based outlet said in a blog post that funds will be channeled towards StealthMole’s expansion into new markets, and supporting its efforts to apply its technology to more commercial uses.

The funding round was led by Korea Investment Partners (KIP), a multinational joint venture between RHL Ventures, Penjana Kapital, and KB Investment called Hibiscus Fund, as well as Smilegate Investment.

The company says it traces criminals using 255 billion analyzed data points from the dark web, deep web, and various hidden sources while leveraging advanced AI. Through AI and machine learning, it reportedly collects and connects data from hidden digital sources. This, in turn, aids governments and law enforcement in early risk mitigation and criminal tracking and supports businesses in cyber incident response and prevention.

StealthMole founder Louis Hur stated: “StealthMole came about from a critical market gap I encountered while working in cybersecurity and white-hat hacking: a severe lack of data points and information networks specifically within Asia.”

He added that data leaks, anonymized transactions, and cybercrimes were on the rise, demanding a better understanding of digital threats.

In response to the funding, managing director Kim Min-Q said: “As organizations across the world continue to digitize, cybercrimes will not only become more rampant but also more advanced. StealthMole has shown tremendous agility in this regard.”

Who are StealthMole?

Founded in 2022, the company is co-led by Simon Choi, an experienced threat investigator and former adjunct professor with extensive experience in working with South Korea’s national police and intelligence agencies, and Hur, a specialist in enterprise IT security who also founded a cybersecurity firm in South Korea.

Startups in the cybersecurity sector are facing a daunting market environment, contending with decreased valuations and increasing pressure to sell while competing for vital funding and collaborations.

Featured image: DALL-E

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Freelance journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

An image of a person's hand pointing at a smartphone. The screen displays a map with various red location pins indicating different places of interest or destinations. The map seems to be from a digital mapping service, enhanced with colorful icons, suggesting the use of AI for travel features. The background is a larger map with several red pins, and it appears to be a physical printout, contrasting with the digital version on the phone. Google enhances Maps with new AI travel features
Google enhances Maps with new AI travel features
Suswati Basu
Doctor Who and Companion
BBC in need of Sonic Screwdriver to fix the Doctor Who AI breakdown
Brian-Damien Morgan
Amazon to 'invest $150bn in data centers' for AI growth. An image of a modern, expansive data center with Amazon Web Services (AWS) branding and the Amazon smile logo, suggesting a focus on high-tech infrastructure and cloud computing capabilities.
Amazon to ‘invest $150bn in data centers’ for AI growth
Suswati Basu
Massive hack hits AI servers, exploits Ray framework vulnerability. The image depicting the massive hack on AI servers exploiting the Ray framework vulnerability is ready above. It aims to visually represent the severity and scope of the cyber attack through an abstract and symbolic digital art piece.
Massive hack hits AI servers, exploits Ray framework vulnerability
Suswati Basu
Stealthmole secures $7m funding for its AI-powered dark web intelligence firm. A cybersecurity mole, dressed in hat and trench coat, investigating the dark web.
StealthMole secures $7m funding for its AI-powered dark web intelligence firm
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Google may have fixed its Pixel scrolling issue. A smartphone displaying the Chrome logo with a graphic of a hand pointing to a downward arrow, symbolizing a scrolling action, on a vibrant Google-colored background.
Application

Google may have fixed its Pixel scrolling issue
Suswati Basu2 hours

Google has reportedly resolved a known scrolling issue with its Pixel phone that numerous users had complained about. According to Google’s issue tracker, the scrolling experience on some Pixel models...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.