Spec Ops: The Line vanishes from Steam leaving game director confused at the decision

Jan 30, 2024
Cult classic shooter Spec Ops: The Line has been taken down from Steam with the game’s former director unaware of the decision. The 12-year-old YAGER Studios developed title has a hardcore following and has over 52, 292 reviews on Steam, 93% of which are positive.

Spec Ops: The Line takes place in a dystopian version of Dubai where sandstorms have ravaged the military presence sent to evacuate the city. A mysterious radio signal originates from the now desolate wasteland and Delta Recon Team is sent in to investigate.

All that can be seen on the gaming platform’s listing page is a notice reading;

“Notice: Spec Ops: The Line is no longer available on the Steam store.”

Makes no sense

Former YAGER Dev Enrique Collinet found the news to be “almost insulting”;

The classic shooter’s game director Cory Davis responded to Collinet’s post on social media tweeting his confusion;

Publisher 2K Games and Steam’s owners Valve are yet to comment on the listing being altered.

Players will be disappointed if no explanation is given for the sudden vanishing act of the cult game from Steam. The game is still available on the Xbox store for $25, prompting more mystery into the reason Valve has taken the decision to pull the content.

