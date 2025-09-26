South Park hones in on prediction markets in new episode

Popular Search Terms

South Park character on the left, with a prediction market being shown on a faux TV show.

The American sitcom South Park went all in on prediction markets in its latest episode, named ‘Conflict of Interest.’

It was on Wednesday (September 24) when the episode aired, with it discussing prediction markets at length, while also addressing Washington politics and more. ‘Kyle and Cartman are at odds when a prediction markets app gets popular with their fellow students,’ a bio for the episode reads.

The episode begins at South Park Elementary, where students can be seen holding phones in their hands, and a prediction-like market scenario being on the screen. The children of South Park appear to be obsessed, with the character Stan explaining: “People can make any bet they want and users take them up on it.”

After the character Kyle finds his mom at the centre of one of the questions on the market, he takes his case up with the FCC chair.

Once the episode aired, people immediately took to social media to discuss it, with some mentioning how ‘South Park has already predicted tons of events and was right.’ Others have suggested that prediction markets aren’t niche anymore; instead, they’re going mainstream due to having an episode focused on them.

Kalshi and Polymarket comment on South Park prediction markets episode

The founder of prediction market Kalshi, Tarek Mansour, even took to X to say: “An entire South Park episode about everyone being obsessed with Kalshi’s app. Prediction markets are the next breakout consumer application of this generation.”

When an X user replied asking ‘this literally looks like the Kalshi app, how’d you pull that off,’ Mansour replied by saying: “it is the Kalshi app haha. I’d ask south park – they have crazy high attention to detail.” The founder has even changed his profile picture to a South Park-like avatar of himself.

The Polymarket team have also been posting memes on their official account following the episode, with the CEO Shayne Coplan saying “as a kid who used to spend all night on south park studios this is surreal.”

Featured Image: Via Polymarket on X

Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer

