Kalshi crosses $1 billion in monthly transaction volume

Prediction market Kalshi has surpassed rival Polymarket in a recent release, citing that the company has hit the $1 billion monthly transaction mark.

The latter company is still the second-biggest prediction market in the USA, with $700 in monthly financial statistics, but Kalshi has almost doubled Ploymarket’s monthly take.

Kalshi almost doubles rivals’ monthly financial volume

The prediction market leader has had a stellar rise to the top of the wagering food chain, despite being landlocked to U.S. soil. According to recently released data, the company accounts for 62.2% of the world’s prediction market volume, which is a far cry from the 3.1% at the same time last year.

As we reported, Kalshi has cashed in on partnership deals with the likes of Fox in an initial dip into the NFL. Kalshi will now offer, as of September 5, 2025, prop bets that will cover lines that the prediction market couldn’t previously offer.

The company reportedly also set single-day transaction records of 588,520 trades as part of the NFL’s Game Week 2 fixtures. With Mansoor saying, “Kalshi is bringing more liquidity, efficiency, and price competition to markets in the $400 billion sports industry, and our traction so far is testament to that.”

Although these props are not as in-depth as those of established sports betting operators like FanDuel and DraftKings, they represent the prediction market’s maiden voyage into sports betting beyond their usual fare.

A recent Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) filing further showed the prediction provider’s projected betting trajectory with excerpts like “titled: ‘Will <outcomes> occur in <events>?” as part of the submission to the market regulator.

The loopholes allowing Kalshi to offer their markets similar to trading mean that the broad swathe of bets or predictions equates to a single yes/no outcome on most markets. Still, Kalshi is looking to delve into sports betting further.

A previous Kalshi board member, Brian Quintez, now sits as the Chair of the CFTC, which could mean the company’s case for further legitimacy in the eyes of the government lawmakers could go over a lot easier than previously projected.

Bringing these markets under CFTC oversight gives consumers the same level of protection as Wall Street traders and institutions,” commented Mansoor.

Kalshi executives excited for further growth

American politics is currently firmly focused on financial and consumer market information, such as the recent September 2025 Federal Reserve decision-making. Notably, Kalshi’s $91 million in transaction volume dwarfs the five previous years of decision markets on the same subject.

“It’s remarkable to see how fast Kalshi is growing,” said Tarek Mansour, CEO of Kalshi. “We’ve been heads down focusing on building a product we love, and we let the score take care of itself. This result is a testament to how good the team at Kalshi is.”

Kalshi seems set to stay as a staple of the wagering world, and its unique position in the trading market could mean further growth for the brand.

Featured image: Canva.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Deputy Editor

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age.

