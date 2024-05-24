Languagesx
Home Sony displays futuristic controller as part of product showcase

Sony displays futuristic controller as part of product showcase

Image of a futuristic prototype of a Sony console controller
TL:DR

  • Sony unveils Creative Entertainment Vision, showcasing futuristic concepts.
  • Highlighted is a potential PlayStation 7 or 8 controller model with a hollow center projecting onto a holographic screen.
  • Other concepts include a transparent iPad-like glass unit and an oval-shaped glass smartphone design.

Sony has showcased its long-term forecast for the company with a display of futuristic concepts known as Creative Entertainment Vision.

An event on Thursday (24 May) revealed intriguing devices platformed, tempered with the video overview stating the products were the outcome of a “prototyping exercise” and not directly related to existing production.

Regardless, the display has shown what could be possible in the not-too-distant future with a potential PlayStation 7 or 8 controller model teased.

The innovative controller is like nothing seen before, yet elements of it are recognizable. The concept is exciting as it points to what Sony thinks could be in reach in the years ahead.

The most striking feature of the controller appears to be its hollow center, which projects onto a holographic screen. Regular thumbpads are in place, with directional buttons but these appear on a ring of light with the instantly recognizable circle, square, triangle and x face buttons absent.

Another dimension appears to be added with the spatial-aware controller able to be tilted left and right to interact with the screenplay.

Sony tablet and phones of the future

Other devices worth mentioning include an iPad-like magic glass unit and a novel smartphone design.

The apparent glass tablet showed no bezels, buttons, cameras, or even any trace of electronics. It looks transparent when not in use and when in play, you can see through it.

Then there is an oval-shaped, glass phone concept. Move over rectangular slabs of metal, the future is coming. This is an advanced concept and one that could be transformative for smartphones as we know them if such a device comes to production.

Sony and PlayStation users will be intrigued by this showcase of what could follow in the future but it doesn’t reveal much about the here and now, or what comes immediately next.

Image credit: Sony

