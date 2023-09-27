Solutions at the Eleventh Forbes Philanthropy Summit

The 11th Forbes 400 Summit on Philanthropy was held in New York City on September 22, 2023, gathering over 100 global philanthropists, social entrepreneurs, and business leaders. The theme for this year, “Contrarian Thinking: Unconventional Solutions At Scale,” offered a stage for these trailblazers to present inventive approaches to effecting large-scale change around the globe.

Throughout the summit, participants engaged in thought-provoking discussions and panels that challenged the status quo and encouraged novel ideas to tackle pressing global issues. As a result, collaborations and partnerships were forged amongst attendees, with the shared goal of creating innovative and transformative solutions to some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

Forbes Impact Summit’s Mission and Format

Forbes’ Chief Content Officer, Randall Lane, stated that since 2012, the summit has quietly assembled the planet’s most accomplished individuals and exceptional problem-solvers. These confidential meetings emphasize enhancing philanthropic efficiency, fostering partnerships, and exploring entrepreneurial strategies to address the world’s most pressing challenges.

The closed-door sessions promote open and honest discussions, enabling participants to share ideas, experiences, and best practices in pursuing meaningful global change. By bringing together this diverse group of experts, the Forbes’ Impact Summit aims to accelerate the development of innovative solutions and forge powerful alliances that help tackle critical issues facing humanity.

Water and Sanitation Crisis: Scalable Solutions Presented by Water.org and WaterEquity Cofounders

Matt Damon and Gary White, cofounders of Water.org and WaterEquity, initiated the summit by discussing a critical worldwide issue: accessible capital. Drawing on their 30 years of expertise in delivering effective solutions in 18 nations, they presented a blueprint for scalable and replicable projects.

These projects aim to tackle the water and sanitation crisis by leveraging the power of innovative finance and cross-sector partnerships. The presentation highlighted the importance of working with governments, financial institutions, and communities to mobilize resources, accelerate progress, and ensure the availability of clean water and sanitation availability for all.

Panel Debates and Conversations: Encouraging the Philanthropic Spirit

Attendees participated in panel debates and intimate conversations centered on resolving seemingly insurmountable obstacles, motivating each other, passing on the philanthropic torch to future generations, and sustaining long-term impact. Throughout the event, insights and innovative solutions were shared, highlighting the power of collaboration and community support in overcoming challenges. As the discussions transcended different generations — a renewed sense of hope and commitment emerged, inspiring attendees to carry on their philanthropic journeys with greater determination and purpose.

Influential Business Leaders in Attendance

Among those present were Sheila Johnson, Founder and CEO of Salamander Collection; Wyc Grousbeck, Owner and CEO of Boston Celtics; Stephen Ross, Chairman of Related Companies; and Laurie Tisch, Founder and President of Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund. These influential business leaders shared their insights on various topics ranging from creating successful companies to the importance of philanthropy in today’s society. Each individual’s unique background and experience provided a diverse range of perspectives, enriching the overall discussions taking place at the event.

Forbes 400 Lifetime Achievement Award for Social Entrepreneurship: Recognizing Dikembe Mutombo

Dikembe Mutombo was honored with the Forbes 400 Lifetime Achievement Award for Social Entrepreneurship, accepted by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, in recognition of his work to improve healthcare, education, and living standards in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. This prestigious award celebrates Mutombo’s dedication and commitment to uplifting the lives of those in need, particularly in his home country. Through his tireless efforts, he has been able to make a significant impact on countless lives, leading to better opportunities and an overall improved quality of life in the region.

Forbes 400 Lifetime Achievement Award for Philanthropy: Acknowledging Jim and Marilyn Simons

Jim and Marilyn Simons, Cofounders and Co-Chairs of the Simons Foundation, received the Forbes 400 Lifetime Achievement Award for Philanthropy, acknowledging their contributions to advancing research in mathematics and basic sciences. Throughout their philanthropic careers, the couple has donated billions of dollars to various scientific causes, propelling significant breakthroughs in fields such as autism research and climate change. Their unwavering dedication to fostering scientific discoveries has inspired countless researchers and philanthropists, leaving a lasting impact on the world of science.

