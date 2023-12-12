Snapchat Review: End-of-year recap rolling out this week, here’s how to see yours

A news flash from Snapchat has revealed how you can view your end-of-year recap on the app.

As we move toward the end of the year, the update will be rolled out later this week as Snapchat marks the year that was 2023. The US-owned instant messaging platform has released all you need to know, as well as detailing its user highlights of the last 12 months.

“Snapchatters can find their Snapchat Recap featuring their favorite Memories by swiping up from the Camera.”

The fun feature is likely to be a popular addition for its users to share with their connections.

What was popular on Snapchat in 2023?

Among the top Lenses of the year were Baby Cheeks, Anime AI, AI Universe, Sibling, and Goofy Gaze as users got involved with the augmented reality feature.

Spotlight delivered some of the most entertaining Snaps with various themes throughout the year as revealed in the press release:

“On Valentine’s Day Snapchatters captured everything from their cutest date spots to laugh-out-loud date stories whilst Music Festival Season featured everything from festival fashion and makeup to recapping their favorite moments.”

“Back-to-School highlighted tips to make the most of the school year from upperclassmen, back-to-school fashion, and more. Halloween brought the opportunity to celebrate the spooky season, when our community Snapped their best costumes, decorations, and fall favorites then in Spring Fashion, we saw tons of fresh fashion tips, fits, and finds just in time for spring.”

It was also revealed that some of the top locations for Snapchat users to share their holiday moments and sightseeing experiences were Dubai Mall (UAE), Magic Kingdom Park (Florida, US), Eiffel Tower (France), Times Square (New York, US), and Fenway Park (Boston, US).

At these locations, on-screen stickers, emojis, frames, and augmented reality tools were utilized and customized to create the perfect memento to share with friends.

Recently, Google also shared what people were using its search for in a list of trending topics for the end of the year.