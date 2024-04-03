Languagesx
English
Saber Interactive CEO Says KOTOR Remake Is 'Alive and Well'

Saber Interactive CEO Says KOTOR Remake Is ‘Alive and Well’

After years of rumors and whispers about being canceled, Saber Interactive’s Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic remake is “alive and well,” according to the company’s CEO. Any further information is still far and far away, but fans of the original will be rejoicing that a brief update has at least been given.

Speaking to IGN in an interview on Tuesday (April 2) Saber Interactive CEO Matthew Karch confirmed the company took KOTOR with it during its split from Embracer Group.

He confirmed the game is still actively in development: “It’s clear and it’s obvious that we’re working on this.

“It’s been in the press numerous times. What I will say is that the game is alive and well, and we’re dedicated to making sure we exceed customer expectations.”

News about a release date is still unknown and unconfirmed, with Karch not offering any more details. Developers have been working on the remake of the 2003 Star Wars RPG since 2021 when it was first announced it would see a revival for the PlayStation 5 console. It was then reported to have paused indefinitely a year later.

Restructuring at Saber Interactive

The video game developer and publisher has had a lot going on over the last few months, with Embracer Group finalizing the sale of Saber Interactive in March 2024. They sold the company for $247 million, four years after the initial acquisition in 2020 that cost them $525 million.

Embracer’s CEO Lars Wingefors described the move as a ‘win-win solution’ in a company statement: “I am pleased that we have found a win-win solution for Embracer and the parts of Saber that now will leave us.

“This transaction puts both companies in a stronger position to thrive going forward. Embracer is now able to discontinue all operations in Russia, according to a previous board decision, while safeguarding many developer jobs under new independent ownership.”

Matthew Karch described the transaction with the same positivity, saying “This divestment leaves both parties in much better positions to grow our respective businesses.

“I will continue to remain a large, long-term shareholder of Embracer and we will remain partners on several ongoing and future projects.

“This transaction also safeguards the livelihoods of hundreds of professionals, many of whom I have worked with for over two decades.”

