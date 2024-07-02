Resident Evil 9 confirmed: here’s what we know

Resident Evil 9 is coming. The game’s creator Capcom has officially confirmed it’s in development.

Koshi Nakanishi, the director of Resident Evil 7, announced the news at the Capcom NEXT Summer 2024 showcase.

He was tight-lipped on the details, but even confirming a new title in the Resident Evil (RE) series is enough to excite fans.

Resident Evil 9 is officially in the works

Nakanishi featured heavily throughout the YouTube announcement of games coming from Capcom as part of the NEXT Summer 2024 display.

Fans of the horror series will be delighted that Nakanishi will helm the fright-inducing game. He said, “We are making a new Resident Evil. It was really difficult to figure out after (RE) 7.”

As we reported, Resident Evil 7’s change in tone and perspective has been a total win for Capcom, topping the sales charts alongside Resident Evil Village years after its release. The seminal horror titles altered the classic over-the-shoulder view to one more personal to keep the fear factor high.

The director behind Resident Evil 7 was honest about the development cycle before the change to a first-person shooter (FPS) view. Saying, “The classic Resident Evil was, well, if I’m being honest as a brand, we were off track. The action element had been expanded, and fans reacted much more negatively than expected. In the end, an RE game has to be scary.”

Fan feedback shaped the change to FPS perspective

He commented on the impact that fan feedback had on the development change to the now-expected FPS: “The general consensus from the fans was that a Resident Evil game should scare the hell out of you. I played Resident Evil from the beginning, and those early games were terrifying. I was excited to try and make Resident Evil 7 into a game that would live up to the RE name.”

“To make a fear-focused resident evil, many elements had to be reevaluated from scratch. Like the game setting, the characters, and the game system. Anything that didn’t induce fear had to change; sometimes we threw the whole thing (idea) out.”

He spoke about how distance and perspective could create a whole new level of fear-inducing scares. The director said, “When you view the world from a safe distance behind a character, it’s not as immersive and frightening. It’s not up close and personal, and that is what we were trying to accomplish.”

The Capcom man couldn’t disclose the specifics of the new terror title in the works but was stoic in his parting statement to RE fans.

Nakanishi concluded, “But I found it (the new RE), and to be honest, it feels substantial. I can’t share any details yet, but I hope you are excited about the day I can.”

Image: Capcom.