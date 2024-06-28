Languagesx
Capcom's Resident Evil and Dead Rising star in a games showcase July 1

Capcom’s Resident Evil and Dead Rising star in a games showcase July 1

a scene from dead rising, the zombie horde rushes after hero Frank West inside the hellish Willamette shopping mall
Dead Rising (2006) for Windows PC

Fresh off the surprise announcement of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, Capcom says it will stage a presentation on Monday, July 1, to show more of it and two other games over a half-hour show.

Capcom Next is scheduled for July 1 at 6 p.m. EDT, and it will span 25 minutes as it discusses Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster; Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and the mobile platform launch of Resident Evil 7: biohazard.

The show can be seen on YouTube and Twitch.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is the only actual new release scheduled for the presentation. It launches July 19 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. It’s a blend of action, strategy, and tower defense gameplay elements, all of it driven by Japanese folklore and themes. It’s a third-party day-and-date launch on Xbox Game Pass, too.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster was announced on Wednesday. Though it doesn’t appear to be a full remake, just a remaster of the 2006 zombie survival classic, it will be the first Dead Rising playable natively on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (with a companion coming to Windows PC).

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess was announced a year ago in June 2023; it’s in development at Capcom’s Division 1 studio, the same unit behind the Resident Evil and Devil May Cry series. Gameplay is divided into a day-night cycle where the player builds up defenses under the sunshine, and then defends a village, and its divine patron, from evil spirits at night.

Resident Evil 7: biohazard launched in 2017, with a native re-release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in 2022. The iOS and MacOS versions are due on July 2. Resident Evil’s latest release was 2021’s Resident Evil Village, which launched on Mac and iOS devices in October 2023.

Owen Good
Gaming Editor (US)

Owen Good is a 15-year veteran of video games writing, also covering pop culture and entertainment subjects for the likes of Kotaku and Polygon. He is a Gaming Editor for ReadWrite working from his home in North Carolina, the United States, joining this publication in April, 2024. Good is a 1995 graduate of North Carolina State University and a 2000 graduate of The Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University, in New York. A second-generation newspaperman, Good's career before covering video games included daily newspaper stints in North Carolina; in upstate New York; in Washington, D.C., with the Associated Press; and…

