Realistic Games partners with BetMGM in igaming partnership

UK-based developer Realistic Games has confirmed a partnership with the world-renowned BetMGM to bring a range of its games and slots to the British market.

The deal will see several Realistic titles opened up for BetMGM customers in the UK, opening access to releases such as Book of Charms, Catch 22 and Destination Atlantis.

Since 2018, BetMGM has been strengthening its international operations, including its recent arrival in the UK but this arm of the company is a separate entity from its primary, US business.

Earlier this month, it confirmed the launch of NHL Gold Blitz in the United States, in a further partnership with the flagship, world-famous brand. Gold Blitz is the first-ever NHL-endorsed online slot game which contains the team logos of all 32 teams to compete in the hockey division, as well as the league shield.

On the link-up with the New Jersey-based global operator, Amy Brewis, Account Manager at Realistic Games said the following.

“By establishing itself as a leader across multiple markets, BetMGM has earned its status as a major influencer across the industry and we are thrilled to join forces with such a powerful partner.”

“The operator is famed for offering a wide selection of innovative, entertainment that our portfolio of contemporary hits aligns with. We are excited to see how its new UK players engage with our exciting titles.“

UK arrival for BetMGM

The US giant entered the UK betting market back in August and is seeking to establish itself as an unfamiliar name to some, on the back of its significant presence on the other side of the Atlantic.

It has also agreed on a multi-year partnership agreement with Premier League soccer club Newcastle United, whilst its UK headquarters are based in the same city.

Sam Behar, UK director at BetMGM stated “Newcastle United’s re-entry into the world’s elite this season is a golden moment for the football club and its incredible fans.”

“We are proud that the club has selected BetMGM as one of its betting partners for the upcoming season. With our launch in the UK, it is fantastic to have Newcastle United as part of our stable of Premier League partner clubs.”

