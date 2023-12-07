BetMGM launches NHL-endorsed online slot game

BetMGM has confirmed the launch of NHL Gold Blitz in the United States.

The new release is the first-ever NHL-endorsed online slot game which contains the team logos of all 32 teams to compete in the hockey division, as well as the league shield.

NHL Gold Blitz comes in the 6×4 video slot format, with 4,096 ways to win, according to Gambling Insider.

Game users can attempt to unlock features such as NHL Gold Blitz Instant Cash Collection, Wild Multiplier Free Spins, and jackpot rewards.

First of its kind

Oliver Bartlett, BetMGM VP of Gaming Product & Content, spoke of his satisfaction at the news of the link-up between the gambling operator and NHL.

“BetMGM is ecstatic to partner with the NHL and Digital Gaming Corporation to bring this first-of-its-kind slot to BetMGM.”

“The iconic NHL brand combined with the great action of the game makes this a real winner. We are proud to offer this and many more unique games exclusively at BetMGM.”

Initially, the online slot game will be available exclusively in New Jersey, but a wider roll-out is anticipated across the states where BetMGM’s offerings are in place and live. Their online casino is home to over 1,500 games and one of the largest state-by-state exclusive jackpot networks.

This venture is sure to appeal to NHL fans who also like to play slots but it is not the first time that the hockey league’s branding has crossed into the gambling sector. Previously, BetMGM introduced NHL-branded casino games, including roulette, blackjack, and the live money wheel game, Dream Catcher.

Those games contain three-dimensional features and animations that deliver an immersive experience, effectively bringing the player into an NHL environment.

Each game has the option of using the ‘go live’ button, taking players onto the ice and also directly into BetMGM’s live dealer version of the same title.

