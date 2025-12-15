A local court in Pakistan on Monday (December 15) reportedly granted interim bail to TikTokers Rajab Butt and Nadeem Mubarak, widely known as Nadeem Naniwala, in cases linked to the alleged promotion of a gambling app.

According to The Nation, Additional Sessions Judge Mansoor Ali Qureshi heard their interim bail pleas and approved bail for both men until January 6. The court also ordered them to join the investigation and directed police not to arrest them during the bail period.

Lahore court grants pre-arrest bail to content creators Rajab Butt, Nadeem Mubarak pic.twitter.com/J6jPHlKlHR — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) December 15, 2025

The bail petitions were filed by their lawyer, Barrister Mian Ali Ashfaq. Butt submitted one petition, while Mubarak filed separate petitions in two cases registered by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency.

The NCCIA has booked both TikTokers over claims that they promoted a gambling application on social media.

Interim bail granted to Rajab Butt and Nadeem Naniwala amid gambling crackdown

Pakistan has recently stepped up action against online gambling promotions. Earlier this year, YouTuber Saad ur Rehman, better known as Ducky Bhai, was jailed in a similar case.

On Friday (December 12), the Lahore High Court again gave the NCCIA time until December 15 to submit its report in Ducky Bhai’s petition seeking the return of his social media accounts, as well as his ATM and credit cards.

Along with urging his followers to invest in platforms like Binomi, Ducky Bhai was also accused of collecting millions of rupees and then later refusing to pay out the money.

“Despite being summoned, Ducky Bhai allegedly refused to cooperate with the inquiry,” NCCIA officials stated. “His name was subsequently placed on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL). He was later intercepted at Allama Iqbal International Airport while attempting to travel abroad.”

He recently spoke publicly for the first time since his arrest, sharing details of his detention and alleged mistreatment in a vlog.

In the video, Ducky Bhai talked about the difficulties he and his family faced over the past three and a half months. He said his troubles began on August 16 after a family gathering, just as he was preparing to travel for an international event.

He added that he plans to fully pursue his legal case and cooperate with the court. He also said that he would accept whatever decision the judge makes in his case.

Featured image: Screenshot via Instagram / Murtaza Ali Shah