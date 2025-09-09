YouTuber Ducky Bhai jailed on judicial remand for promotion of online gambling apps

YouTuber Saad-ur-Rehman, better known as Ducky Bhai, has been sent to jail for 14 days on judicial remand over allegations of promoting online gaming apps. He’s now also filed a bail application under Section 497 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, arguing that the FIR against him is “false and frivolous” and was lodged with “ulterior motives” to humiliate him.

The popular creator appeared in court in Lahore, Pakistan, where he was convicted in a case linked to the promotion of online gambling platforms. The hearing came after he had already spent three days in custody on physical remand. The National Cyber Crime Agency (NCCIA) had previously requested an extension for further investigation, but this request was denied.

In the investigation, the NCCIA claimed it had already found evidence that Ducky Bhai was working as the so-called ‘country manager’ – a position that he did not get the proper authorization for – of an illegal gambling app, promoting multiple betting platforms, laundering money through the online games, and defrauding users. As well as the fact that gambling is illegal in Pakistan, the evidence of a laundry list of illegal activities led to his arrest at Lahore Airport.

The inquiry was first launched on June 13, 2025, according to ARY News, after an FIR was registered against Ducky Bhai arguing that promoting gambling apps put people at risk of heavy financial losses, especially those vulnerable to gambling-related harm.

Ducky Bhai believed to have misled bettors

As well as encouraging his audience to invest in platforms like Binomi, Ducky Bhai was said to have collection millions of rupees, only to then later refuse payouts.

“Despite being summoned, Ducky Bhai allegedly refused to cooperate with the inquiry,” NCCIA officials stated. “His name was subsequently placed on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL). He was later intercepted at Allama Iqbal International Airport while attempting to travel abroad.”

This led to his arrest at the airport, where law enforcement confiscated an iPhone 16 Pro Max containing WhatsApp chats with individuals linked to Binomo promotions and evidence of receiving illegal payments.

Ducky Bhai is not the only influencer to face similar charges, with three online personalities facing punishments from Swedish authorities.

Featured image: Ducky Bhai via YouTube