Home YouTuber Ducky Bhai jailed on judicial remand for promotion of online gambling apps

YouTuber Ducky Bhai jailed on judicial remand for promotion of online gambling apps

Ducky Bhai

YouTuber Saad-ur-Rehman, better known as Ducky Bhai, has been sent to jail for 14 days on judicial remand over allegations of promoting online gaming apps. He’s now also filed a bail application under Section 497 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, arguing that the FIR against him is “false and frivolous” and was lodged with “ulterior motives” to humiliate him.

The popular creator appeared in court in Lahore, Pakistan, where he was convicted in a case linked to the promotion of online gambling platforms. The hearing came after he had already spent three days in custody on physical remand. The National Cyber Crime Agency (NCCIA) had previously requested an extension for further investigation, but this request was denied.

In the investigation, the NCCIA claimed it had already found evidence that Ducky Bhai was working as the so-called ‘country manager’ – a position that he did not get the proper authorization for – of an illegal gambling app, promoting multiple betting platforms, laundering money through the online games, and defrauding users. As well as the fact that gambling is illegal in Pakistan, the evidence of a laundry list of illegal activities led to his arrest at Lahore Airport.

The inquiry was first launched on June 13, 2025, according to ARY News, after an FIR was registered against Ducky Bhai arguing that promoting gambling apps put people at risk of heavy financial losses, especially those vulnerable to gambling-related harm.

Ducky Bhai believed to have misled bettors

As well as encouraging his audience to invest in platforms like Binomi, Ducky Bhai was said to have collection millions of rupees, only to then later refuse payouts.

“Despite being summoned, Ducky Bhai allegedly refused to cooperate with the inquiry,” NCCIA officials stated. “His name was subsequently placed on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL). He was later intercepted at Allama Iqbal International Airport while attempting to travel abroad.”

This led to his arrest at the airport, where law enforcement confiscated an iPhone 16 Pro Max containing WhatsApp chats with individuals linked to Binomo promotions and evidence of receiving illegal payments.

Ducky Bhai is not the only influencer to face similar charges, with three online personalities facing punishments from Swedish authorities.

Featured image: Ducky Bhai via YouTube

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

Gold Bars. Australian police officer sells .3 million in gold bars to fund gambling addiction
Australian police officer sells $1.3 million in gold bars to fund gambling addiction
Rachael Davies
Miami-Dade Corrections images of Kenia Landa and Beatriz Vichot. Two women arrested in Miami-Dade for alleged illegal gambling operation
Two women arrested in Miami-Dade for alleged illegal gambling operation
Rachael Davies
Cash4Clubs
Alan Shearer and Peter Crouch team up to back Flutter’s Cash4Clubs
Rachael Davies
Robinhood soars past Caesars, joining S&P 500 after crypto surge. Robinhood logo with American flags and tall financial district buildings in the background.
Robinhood soars past Caesars, joining S&P 500 after crypto surge
Suswati Basu
Playtech launches retail sports betting across MSC Cruises global fleet. Playtech logo with the slogan "Source of Success" over a blurred background of a cruise ship near a tropical beach.
Playtech launches retail sports betting across MSC Cruises’ global fleet
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Gold Bars. Australian police officer sells .3 million in gold bars to fund gambling addiction
Gambling

Australian police officer sells $1.3 million in gold bars to fund gambling addiction
Rachael Davies1 hour

A New South Wales police officer has been found to have sold more than AUD 1.3 million in family gold bars to support his gambling addiction. Australia's Law Enforcement Conduct...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software