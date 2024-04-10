PrizePicks renews partnership with Atlanta Braves

PrizePicks have announced an extension to their partnership with the Atlanta Braves as they sign on for the 2024 season.

The fantasy sports operator has been working alongside the baseball team since 2020 and announced the news of the contract on Tuesday (April 9).

Unlike in the previous year, the sports operator will gain access to VIP experiences throughout the season. This will include a ‘Pick of the Game’ that will be featured on the Braves Radio Network pregame radio show for all 162 games.

The operator will be more visible at the games, with out-field LED signage and signs throughout Truist Park, the home stadium of the Atlanta Braves.

“We are thrilled to continue our ever-growing relationship with the Atlanta Braves,” said Adam Wexler, PrizePicks CEO and Co-founder. “As a homegrown company born in Atlanta, it is a priority for us at PrizePicks to engage with local fans by continuing to bring amazing experiences to Braves Country.”

PrizePicks is the largest skill-based daily fantasy sports operator and the fastest-growing sports company in North America, according to data from 2023.

The Senior Vice President of Corporate and Premium Partnerships at the Atlanta Braves, Jim Allen, described them as being a “valued partner for years.”

“They are the leader in their industry and a prominent local Atlanta business, and we are happy to extend our relationship with them for the 2024 season.”

Investment into new headquarters is made, opening 1,000 jobs in Atlanta

On April 4, PrizePicks publicized its plans to expand operations through a new 33,000-square foot Atlanta Headquarters.

This will be located in the Star Metals Building in Midtown Atlanta and comes at a time when the company commits to growing its workforce by 1,000 new jobs over the next seven years.

The economic impact of these opportunities is said to be $25M to the state of Georgia. It’s not yet known which departments the jobs will sit in and when the first stage of hiring will begin.

Featured Image: Photo by Clayton Malquist on Unsplash