Premium airline Beond to offer in-flight use of Apple Vision Pro

Luxury airline Beond has announced it will offer Apple Vision Pro headsets to select passengers on flights to the Maldives by mid-2024.

Passengers will be able to take advantage of “unrivaled onboard content, coupled with immersive experiences showcasing the best of the Maldives,” according to a press release.

The airline plans to provide its customers with a unique level of in-flight experience and entertainment, including showcasing “stunning resort destinations and activities in the Maldives,” as well as its existing library of games and movies.

Beond’s Chairman and CEO, Tero Taskila, said: “The Apple Vision Pro will transform the inflight entertainment experience, and we will be first to offer it to select passengers.

“We are working now with partners in the Maldives to prepare truly amazing footage. The inflight experience will build anticipation for passengers before they arrive in the Maldives.

“Offering the Apple Vision Pro is another step in our vision of delivering a premium travel experience to our customers, from the start to finish of their journey.

“We’re proud to be the first airline to deploy the technology.”

Beond launched commercial passenger services in 2023, debuting routes from Munich, Zurich, and Riyadh to Male, Maldives. It has announced plans to offer flights from Milan, Dubai, and Bangkok to the Maldives by the middle of 2024.

What is Apple Vision Pro?

Apple’s Vision Pro hit stores in the US in early February, with the tech California-based tech giant claiming the headset “seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world and unlocks powerful spatial experiences.”

It is the company’s first entry into the VR space. At the same time, the headset can also act as an add-on to a user’s everyday experience using other Apple products, as it syncs with the likes of the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Macbook to create an all-around interactive Apple experience.

However, it doesn’t come cheap. Only currently available in the US, the Vision Pro is available to purchase for $3,499, with prescription lenses costing an additional $149 and reading lenses going for $99.

Featured Image: Apple