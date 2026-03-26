Prediction markets will take center stage at this summer’s SBC Summit Americas, as the fast-growing industry continues to spark debate across the U.S. gambling and financial industries.

The Prediction Markets Forum is scheduled for June 11 and will run as part of the conference’s Breakout Stage lineup. The forum will bring together sportsbook executives, legal experts, analysts, and academics to unpack how these markets are evolving and what their rise could mean for traditional sports betting.

Patrick Everson, a longtime sports betting analyst and contributor to FOX Sports, will chair the four-session program. The agenda centers on discussions of how sportsbooks are experimenting with event contracts, as well as the mounting regulatory and integrity concerns that have followed the sector’s rapid expansion.

Prediction markets surge into public view

Prediction markets entered the mainstream spotlight during the 2024 U.S. presidential election cycle, when trading on political event contracts took off in popularity. The surge in activity during that period drew attention from major betting operators and regulators alike, pushing the products into broader public and political conversations.

Since then, operators such as DraftKings, FanDuel, and Fanatics have all explored ways to gain a foothold in the space. At the same time, dedicated platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket have increased their visibility through athlete endorsements and partnerships with sports leagues. Their growth has also attracted legal scrutiny, including a recent Nevada court decision that blocked certain Kalshi event contracts, and ongoing questions about whether these products should be treated as financial instruments or gambling offerings.

SBC CEO and Founder Rasmus Sojmark said the uncertainty is becoming a defining issue for the U.S. market.

“Prediction markets will define the American market in 2026. But navigating the grey area between financial trading and traditional betting is creating real uncertainty for the sector,” said Sojmark. “This forum will bring together the people who are shaping this space to help the industry understand what comes next.”

Four sessions set to explore key industry questions

The opening session, “Prediction Markets 101,” is designed as a historical and technical primer. Dan Zucker, president of Zucker Media Group, is expected to trace how event contracts evolved from 19th-century hedging tools into what many now see as a fast-emerging, potentially billion-dollar segment of the broader wagering ecosystem.

One session will focus on how traditional sportsbooks are testing strategies to step into this new territory. Scheduled speakers include Dr. Laila Mintas of Dr. Mintas Consulting, Sporttrade COO David Huffman, and analyst Dustin Gouker, who are set to discuss whether partnerships with state-affiliated entities or exchanges could help sportsbooks navigate complex compliance requirements.

Another panel will examine the regulatory landscape. Attorney Dan Wallach will outline the current legal landscape, including recent enforcement actions by state regulators and evolving guidance from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. A recent CFTC advisory signaled a more pragmatic approach to sports-related prediction markets, while cooperation between the CFTC and SEC on crypto-linked event contracts has added another layer of oversight.

The final session, “What’s the Future of Futures?,” will focus on long-term implications. Academic and industry speakers, including Ilya Beylin of Seton Hall University School of Law and economist Robin D. Hanson of George Mason University, are expected to debate how continued litigation and the possibility of U.S. Supreme Court involvement could reshape both the betting and financial trading landscapes.

Prediction markets also featured across the wider summit

Beyond the dedicated forum, prediction markets will also be discussed on the summit’s Leaders Stage in a separate panel examining how the products are developing across North America. With regulators, sportsbooks, and financial platforms all testing the boundaries of the model, prediction markets are likely to remain a central topic of discussion throughout the summit.

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